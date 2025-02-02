Darragh McCarthy spot on as Tipperary storm to top of Division 1A hurling league

Tipperary 1-22

Wexford 0-19

DARRAGH MCCARTHY’S SECOND penalty in two games fired Tipperary to the top of Division 1A with a six-point victory over strugglers Wexford.

The Toomevara rising star produced an identical finish to the bottom corner as he did against Galway after Craig Morgan was brought down to secure back-to-back Premier wins.

His 1-7 led the way among 12 different Tipp scorers in what ultimately was a mediocre League encounter in front of 5,125 fans at Semple Stadium.

Liam Cahill handed League debuts to Gavin O’Halloran and Josh Keller, Robert Doyle earned a first start after his impact against Galway, and Oisín O’Donoghue got his first involvement off the bench at half-time.

Late call-up Séamus Kennedy made his first start since his cruciate injury 11 months previous, replacing Sam O’Farrell.

Keith Rossiter made five changes from their heavy defeat to Cork, with Rory O’Connor unavailable due to suspension.

Tipp led throughout the first half without ever burning off the visitors. McCarthy was reliable as ever, converting five frees, while Jason Forde marked his first appearance of 2025 with a score.

O’Halloran got a point to remember on his debut and full-back Eoghan Connolly burst out from defence to land another long-range effort. Midfield proved Tipp’s most productive line with Willie Connors (0-2) and Morgan both registering.

They carved out a couple of goal chances too but sticky Wexford defending denied them.

Jake Morris broke through as early as the fifth minute but he was initially hooked by Eoin Ryan before Mark Fanning controlled the stand-in captain’s follow-up effort.

Morgan later cut inside but Richie Lawlor got in the hook this time.

Connal Flood had arrowed over an early score over the shoulder for the Modelmen. Jack Redmond (0-2) and Darren Codd joined him on the scoresheet before Cian Byrne got going with three points split between frees and play.

Conor Hearne’s stoppage-time score was only enough for a four-point half-time deficit; 0-12 to 0-8.

Andrew Ormond and O’Donoghue pushed Tipp’s cushion out to six but two Byrne frees and Codd’s second halved that margin.

McCarthy celebrates his penalty. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

McCarthy slotted a fine first point from play out by the Old Stand sideline and Connolly’s quick-thinking one-two from a free allowed him to launch a monster effort between the posts.

The killer score arrived in the 59th minute. Just after scoring a point, Morris floated a high ball downfield. Morgan won it and was taken down by Lawlor, who was yellow-carded. McCarthy stepped up and rattled it to that familiar bottom right-hand corner.

That made it 1-17 to 0-12 and Tipp pressed their lead out to nine with points from John McGrath, Michael Breen, and Johnny Ryan.

Wexford produced a four-point flurry in stoppage time, via Simon Roche, Corey Byrne-Dunbar, Mark Fanning’s second long-range free, and Lawlor, but it finished with Connors’ third white flag.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 1-7 (1-0 penalty, 0-6 frees), Willie Connors 0-3, Eoghan Connolly 0-2, Jake Morris 0-2, Michael Breen 0-1, Gavin O’Halloran 0-1, Craig Morgan 0-1, Andrew Ormond 0-1, Jason Forde 0-1, John McGrath 0-1, Oisín O’Donoghue 0-1, Johnny Ryan 0-1.

Scorers for Wexford: Cian Byrne 0-7 (6 frees), Jack Redmond 0-3 (1 free), Mark Fanning 0-2 (2 frees), Darren Codd 0-2, Richie Lawlor 0-1, Conor Hearne 0-1, Connal Flood 0-1, Corey Byrne-Dunbar 0-1, Simon Roche 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

4. Michael Breen (Ballina), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

20. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s), 6. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 7. Gavin O’Halloran (Carrick Swan)

8. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

12. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 10. Josh Keller (Nenagh Eire Óg)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 15. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg, captain)

Subs

23. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs) for Kelly (h-t)

21. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Ormond (46)

17. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) for Forde (51)

18. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines) for Kennedy (59)

24. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for Tynan (65)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Eoin Ryan (St Anne’s Rathangan), 3. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 4. Niall Murphy (Ferns St Aidan’s)

7. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), 6. Conor Foley (Horeswood), 5. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna)

8. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers, captain), 9. David Codd (St Martin’s)

10. Darren Codd (St Martin’s), 11. Jack Redmond (Rathnure St Anne’s), 12. Tomás Kinsella (Askamore)

13. Cian Byrne (Fethard St Mogue’s), 14. Séamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 15. Connal Flood (Cloughbawn)

Subs

26. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) for Kinsella (34)

17. Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St Aidan’s) for David Codd (39)

24. Mikie Dwyer (Fethard St Mogue’s) for Flood (51)

23. Simon Roche (Oulart-The Ballagh) for Casey (61)

25. Cillian Byrne (Fethard St Mogue’s) for Cian Byrne (64)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)