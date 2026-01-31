Today's Dublin Racing Festival card postponed after further rain at Leopardstown

TODAY’S DUBLIN RACING Festival card has been postponed until Monday following 17mm of rainfall on Leopardstown racecourse overnight.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board announced racing would not go ahead following an early morning inspection.

The track was declared fit to race on Friday afternoon but another inspection as scheduled for this morning due to further rain being forecast.

⚠️ @LeopardstownRC cancelled



Further inspection at 8am on Sunday morning ahead of racing tomorrow



Today's card now transferred to Monday pic.twitter.com/38LN596QRp — IHRB Raceday information (@IHRBRaceday) January 31, 2026

Paddy Graffin, IHRB Clerk of the Course, said this morning that the track was unraceable today.

“Unfortunately, since yesterday morning, 22mm the day before, we’ve had a further 17mm since then. Quite a lot of rain overnight and unfortunately what appeared to be perfectly fine yesterday is now unraceable.

“There’s a further 2-5mm forecast for the rest of the morning and mainly dry thereafter and dry all through tomorrow into Monday evening. So we’ll have a look in the morning to see what the prospects are for racing tomorrow but unfortunately unfit to race today and racing has been cancelled.”

There will be another inspection ahead of racing scheduled for tomorrow.

Earlier this week the course was unraceable with deep standing water on the back straight. However, due to the efforts of ground staff it was able to be drained away and was drying up nicely.

The annual racing festival attracts crowds of around 25,000 from Ireland and abroad.

Eight Grade One races take place over the weekend, with over €2m in prize money up for grabs.

Written by Sophie Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie