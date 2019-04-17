This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blackadder to leave Bath at end of the season despite extending contract in September

Bath are on the search for a new director of rugby.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 2:05 PM
55 minutes ago 1,379 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4596442
Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.
Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.
Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

TODD BLACKADDER HAS confirmed he will leave Bath at the end of the Premiership season to join Japanese Top League side Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Blackadder moved to Bath ahead of the 2016-17 campaign after a seven-year stint in charge of the Crusaders in Super Rugby.

Since arriving in England, Blackadder has guided Bath to fifth and sixth-placed finishes in the league while they reached the European Challenge Cup semi-finals in his first season.

Whether Bath finish in the top six and secure a return to the Champions Cup for 2019-20 remains to be seen, but Blackadder will not lead them going forward – even though he signed a contract extension in September.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to lead the blue, black and white for the past three years and I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved,” he said in a statement.

“It might not be silverware but together we have built strong foundations and I leave knowing that the best is absolutely yet to come.

“Bath is a very special club. I’d like to thank everyone, especially the players and all of the staff. I also want to thank our supporters, even in the wind, rain and biting cold they are all at the Rec cheering us on. Thank you. Our sights remain set on a top-four finish and we are all intent on making this season our best one yet.”

Bath confirmed Blackadder had been granted an early release from his deal, and the club will confirm his replacement in the coming weeks.

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Folau fights Rugby Australia sacking over anti-gay comments

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie