Tom Curry returns for England as they seek to avoid whitewash

TOM CURRY RETURNS for England’s clash with Japan on Saturday but Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has lost his own race to be fit for the climax to the Autumn international at Twickenham.

Both players were concussed in the 42-37 defeat by Australia in the second match of the series, ruling them out of Saturday’s 29-20 loss to South Africa.

Advertisement

While Curry has completed the graduated return to play protocols, Feyi-Waboso remains unavailable and is not present in the 36-man training squad named by Steve Borthwick.

Squad update 📋



Cadan Murley and Tom Curry have been called up to England’s 36-player squad ahead of Sunday’s clash against Japan. @O2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 19, 2024

Curry replaces Charlie Ewels in the group that assembled at England’s Surrey training base on Tuesday with Cadan Murley called up as a replacement for Elliot Daly, who is struggling with an unspecified injury.

Apart from the change enforced by Daly’s absence and the return of Curry, Borthwick has retained the same players who have been present throughout the autumn.

England must topple Japan to avoid a whitewash this month and even with Eddie Jones’ side ranked 13th in the global standings, Borthwick is likely to make only minor changes to his starting XV.