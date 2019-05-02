AT LEINSTER’S ANNUAL awards ball last weekend, Tom Daly was one of seven departing players honoured at the InterContinental Hotel, although both he and Ian Nagle have already enjoyed a glimpse into the future outside of their native province this season.

After an injury-hit two years, Daly jumped at the opportunity to gain valuable game-time on loan at Connacht before Christmas and has since earned a full-time contract out west for next season.

A number of frustrating setbacks, including a long-term ACL knee injury, meant Daly found it difficult to force his way into Leinster’s midfield, the Carlow man finding the path to starting opportunities rather congested in UCD.

As it was, after coming up through the academy system, Daly made just three starts for his native province in his three seasons in the senior ranks at Leinster, while his overall tally of 12 appearances in blue left him craving more minutes.

It meant the decision to move west, initially on a short-term deal in late December, was a straightforward one for the 25-year-old, who has relished the increased opportunity under Andy Friend at the Sportsground.

Already, Daly has made 10 Pro14 appearances for the western province and his performances and attitude has impressed Friend, with his backline versatility making him an excellent addition for Connacht heading into the 2019/20 season.

“I think when I got the offer to stay I had played more minutes here in three months than I had in Leinster in six years, so I think it was a pretty easy decision,” he said.

“I think it was mid-December I actually got the call from Leo [Cullen], he gave me a heads up that Connacht might be keen and within half an hour I rang Andy to tell him I’d be down on Monday, so it was a pretty easy decision.

“If I stayed where I was, I wouldn’t be starting two games against Munster in one season and getting these opportunities. I’m grateful to Andy for taking me down and giving me the opportunity.”

Daly has added further strength to Connacht’s midfield resources, joining Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki and Kyle Godwin in the ranks, and feels he has already benefited from five months of regular first-team exposure.

“I didn’t get chances to play that much, I know there were injuries as well, but I just wasn’t given the opportunities I wanted at Leinster so I feel I’ve developed more in three months here because I’m playing more.

“When I came down I was welcomed with open arms, it was unbelievably easy to settle in here and I was given opportunities straight away. I think my second week down I started against Munster at Christmas. It was an unbelievable chance and I couldn’t turn it down.”

After starting beside Aki for the first time at Thomond Park last weekend, Daly hopes he did enough to press a claim for involvement in Saturday’s Pro14 quarter-final against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium.

“Hopefully I put my name forward for selection but obviously all the big guns will be back,” he said. “Hopefully, train well during the week and put my name in the hat but the whole squad is looking forward to this. The fact it’s a quarter-final is massive and the fact it’s an inter-pro is even better.

The confidence within the group that has been built over the last couple of months even since I’ve come in. It was obvious how tight the group was when I got down and it has just got stronger again.

“The group is building nicely towards next week. When I arrived down first, I noticed how tight the group was and it has shown with the results we’ve had.

“We’ve beaten Ulster twice this year, so that gives us confidence. We’re in it to win it [Pro14] this year. We’re going up with a lot of confidence and I think we can all believe we can.”

