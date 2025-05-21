Munster's Tom Farrell nominated for Irish Players' Player of the Year award

MUNSTER CENTRE TOM Farrell has been nominated for the OCC Consulting Men’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year award for the 2024/25 season.
Farrell’s consistently excellent performances for Munster since arriving from Connacht last summer have seen him shortlisted by his peers for an award which is typically contested between Ireland Test players.
The uncapped Farrell, who has made 24 consecutive competitive starts for Munster and scored 10 tries, is nominated alongside three Ireland internationals in Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris and Tadhg Beirne.
In the women’s Players’ Player of the Year category, Dorothy Wall, who recently suffered a devastating long-term injury, is nominated alongside her international teammates Amee-Leigh Costigan, Aoife Dalton, and Niamh O’Dowd.
Wall tore her Achilles during Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations defeat against Scotland and will miss the World Cup in early autumn.
The winners of both Players’ Player of the Year awards will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Andrew Trimble and Barry Murphy at the Aviva Stadium on 28 May.
