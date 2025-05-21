Advertisement
More Stories
Munster centre Tom Farrell. Ben Brady/INPHO
Freerecognition

Munster's Tom Farrell nominated for Irish Players' Player of the Year award

The 31-year-old is shortlisted by his peers for an award typically contested between Ireland internationals.
1.20pm, 21 May 2025
12

MUNSTER CENTRE TOM Farrell has been nominated for the OCC Consulting Men’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year award for the 2024/25 season.

Farrell’s consistently excellent performances for Munster since arriving from Connacht last summer have seen him shortlisted by his peers for an award which is typically contested between Ireland Test players.

The uncapped Farrell, who has made 24 consecutive competitive starts for Munster and scored 10 tries, is nominated alongside three Ireland internationals in Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris and Tadhg Beirne.

In the women’s Players’ Player of the Year category, Dorothy Wall, who recently suffered a devastating long-term injury, is nominated alongside her international teammates Amee-Leigh Costigan, Aoife Dalton, and Niamh O’Dowd.

Wall tore her Achilles during Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations defeat against Scotland and will miss the World Cup in early autumn.

The winners of both Players’ Player of the Year awards will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Andrew Trimble and Barry Murphy at the Aviva Stadium on 28 May.

Author
View 12 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
12 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie