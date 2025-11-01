Tom McKibbin keeps lead at Hong Kong Open

TOM MCKIBBIN REMAINS in the lead at the Asian Tour’s Hong Kong Open.

But the Holywood man’s advantage has narrowed to one shot, after another round of 65 on moving day at Hong Kong Golf Club.

With an invitation to both The Masters and The Open Championship up for grabs, McKibbin started the tournament strong with a course record 60 in the opening round.

He shot another bogey-free round on Friday, and took a two-shot lead into Saturday’s action.

His bogey-free run ended abruptly with a dropped shot on the third: another followed on 15. But birdies on the fourth, fifth, sixth, ninth, 12th, 16th and 17th kept him atop the leaderboard on 20-under.

American MJ Maguire is one shot adrift after his round of 61, while USA compatriot Peter Uihlein is another further back in third.

“It was pretty good overall,” McKibbin said afterwards. “I felt the course was playing a little tougher – the pins seemed harder but I played some very nice golf. I holed a few good putts, and everything felt solid.

“I think everyone came here knowing those spots are available, but for me, finishing second or third doesn’t make a big difference. I went into the week with the mindset of giving it a good go, and that’s what I’ll try to do.”

Graeme McDowell missed the weekend cut.

Meanwhile, at the LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Leona Maguire has dropped back to joint 52nd on two-under par after shooting a third round of 74.

South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi leads the tournament on 19-under par.