McKibbin is chasing an invite to The Masters and The Open next year (file photo). Mike Egerton/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
FreeGolf

Tom McKibbin takes two-shot lead into the weekend at Hong Kong Open

McKibbin shot a second-round 65 on Friday to move to 15-under par.
8.31am, 31 Oct 2025

TOM MCKIBBIN BACKED up his course record 60 with another bogey-free round on Friday to stretch his lead at the Hong Kong Open.

The Hollywood golfer fired eight birdies and an eagle on Thursday to sit atop the leaderboard overnight after the opening round at Hong Kong Golf Club.

With an invitation to both The Masters and The Open Championship up for grabs, McKibbin continued that impressive run with a five-under par 65 on Friday.

His 15-under par total gives him a two-shot lead, with Peter Uihlein, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jazz Janewattanond heading the chasing pack on 13-under.

Graeme McDowell looks set to miss the weekend cut after he shot a second record of three-under par 67 to move to four-under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, at the LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Leona Maguire sits in a tie for 34th place on four-under par after shooting a second round of 69 on Friday.

South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi leads the tournament on 14-under par.

