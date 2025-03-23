TOM MCKIBBIN FINISHED with three birdies in his final four holes but had to settle for a share of third place at the weather-hit Singapore Classic on Sunday.
After carding two eagles on Saturday, McKibbin sat just one shot off the overnight lead heading into the final round, but his four-under par 68 wasn’t enough as Richard Mansell landed his first ever DP World Tour win.
McKibbin finished on 14-under, two back of England’s Mansell who held his nerve over a crucial birdie putt at the final hole for a six-under par 66 and his maiden title.
Tom McKibbin's late birdie blitz falls just short at Singapore Classic
Victory was particularly special as Mansell had come close to winning on multiple occasions on the tour, only to fall short and struggle with self-belief.
“I had quite a few close calls and didn’t get it done. Looking back, I probably should have kept doing what I was doing and it (a win) probably would have happened a lot sooner,” he said.
“I tried to change and became quite good at pointing the finger at other people. I was just not enjoying this much and I got a little lost.
“It took a lot of work this past six months.”
Japan’s Keita Nakajima carded seven birdies for a bogey-free 65 to finish alone in second place, while France’s Adrien Saddier ended the week tied for third alongside McKibbin.
A three-day monsoon surge in Singapore forced the cancellation of the first round on Thursday, leading the tournament to be decided over 54 holes.
– Additional reporting © AFP 2025
