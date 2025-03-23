Advertisement
More Stories
Tom McKibbin finished tied-third at the Singapore Open on the DP World Tour (file photo). Mike Stobe/LIV Golf/AP/Alamy Stock Photo
FreeDP World Tour

Tom McKibbin's late birdie blitz falls just short at Singapore Classic

Hollywood golfer finishes in a tie for third, two shots behind winner Richard Mansell.
10.08am, 23 Mar 2025

TOM MCKIBBIN FINISHED with three birdies in his final four holes but had to settle for a share of third place at the weather-hit Singapore Classic on Sunday.

After carding two eagles on Saturday, McKibbin sat just one shot off the overnight lead heading into the final round, but his four-under par 68 wasn’t enough as Richard Mansell landed his first ever DP World Tour win.

McKibbin finished on 14-under, two back of England’s Mansell who held his nerve over a crucial birdie putt at the final hole for a six-under par 66 and his maiden title.

Victory was particularly special as Mansell had come close to winning on multiple occasions on the tour, only to fall short and struggle with self-belief.

“I had quite a few close calls and didn’t get it done. Looking back, I probably should have kept doing what I was doing and it (a win) probably would have happened a lot sooner,” he said.

“I tried to change and became quite good at pointing the finger at other people. I was just not enjoying this much and I got a little lost.

“It took a lot of work this past six months.”

Japan’s Keita Nakajima carded seven birdies for a bogey-free 65 to finish alone in second place, while France’s Adrien Saddier ended the week tied for third alongside McKibbin.

A three-day monsoon surge in Singapore forced the cancellation of the first round on Thursday, leading the tournament to be decided over 54 holes.

– Additional reporting © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie