Tom McKibbin's late birdie blitz falls just short at Singapore Classic

TOM MCKIBBIN FINISHED with three birdies in his final four holes but had to settle for a share of third place at the weather-hit Singapore Classic on Sunday.

After carding two eagles on Saturday, McKibbin sat just one shot off the overnight lead heading into the final round, but his four-under par 68 wasn’t enough as Richard Mansell landed his first ever DP World Tour win.

McKibbin finished on 14-under, two back of England’s Mansell who held his nerve over a crucial birdie putt at the final hole for a six-under par 66 and his maiden title.

How both Richard and Ellie Mansell reacted to winning in Singapore 🥹#PorscheSingaporeClassic pic.twitter.com/RaJDBC0NbQ — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 23, 2025

Victory was particularly special as Mansell had come close to winning on multiple occasions on the tour, only to fall short and struggle with self-belief.

“I had quite a few close calls and didn’t get it done. Looking back, I probably should have kept doing what I was doing and it (a win) probably would have happened a lot sooner,” he said.

“I tried to change and became quite good at pointing the finger at other people. I was just not enjoying this much and I got a little lost.

“It took a lot of work this past six months.”

Japan’s Keita Nakajima carded seven birdies for a bogey-free 65 to finish alone in second place, while France’s Adrien Saddier ended the week tied for third alongside McKibbin.

A three-day monsoon surge in Singapore forced the cancellation of the first round on Thursday, leading the tournament to be decided over 54 holes.

– Additional reporting © AFP 2025