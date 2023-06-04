Antrim's Tom McKibbin wins first DP World Tour golf title aged 20

TOM MCKIBBIN BECAME Irish golf’s latest tour winner as he landed his maiden tournament victory at the Porsche European Open in Hamburg on Sunday.

McKibbin, 20, saved one of his best of the day until last with a superb second shot on the par-five 18th.

From there, he two-putted for birdie to sign for a final round of three-under par 70 and a tournament-winning total of nine-under par.

