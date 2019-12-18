'I'm loving feeling that kind of pain, knowing that this is only going to get better and better'

SOMETIMES GOOD NEWS can put a spring in someone’s step. In the case of Tom O’Toole, discovering he’d just been invited into Ireland’s stocktake squad had him practically bounding in the door of Kingspan Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Having only found out he would be required down at Carton House moments before being thrust in front of the media for the weekly press conference, the grin on the 21-year-old’s face was as wide as the Nile as he settled into his chair, allowing the kind of news a young player dreams about to sink in.

Along with out-half Billy Burns, he’s one of two uncapped Ulster players named in Andy Farrell’s first Ireland roster, and it’s the first part achieved of his ultimate dream to play for his country on the national stage, even if he nearly missed the news before he arrived to Kingspan Stadium.

“I was just focused on Leinster and my prep for this week and was oblivious to it all, and then I looked online and was very grateful that I’ve been recognised and given that call-up,” he says, the smile never leaving his face.

“I’m going to be there and keep my head down and work hard. I’ve no idea what will be required or what I will be doing but I’m just excited to be involved, so happy days.

“I haven’t even checked my e-mails, I’ve just gone from my car to here so I’m as surprised as you. I’m sure I will find out a bit more information over the next few days. I will take it at the moment.”

It’s a just reward for what has been a superb start to the season for O’Toole. Even with fellow Irish call-up Marty Moore ahead of him in the pecking order at provincial level, he’s still forced his way into the international reckoning, such have been the quality of his performances in relief.

At the age of just 21, he’s already giving head coach Dan McFarland plenty to think about in terms of selection on a week-to-week basis, and now getting the opportunity to work in the national camp – albeit for a brief two-day link-up – will no doubt only further enhance his burgeoning skillset, which has seen him add a solid scrummaging edge to a robust ball-carrying ability.

It all results in what has been something of a whirlwind rise for the young Drogheda-born prop, who was part of the Queensland Reds set-up after moving to Australia before returning to Ireland to be part of the Ulster system, winning the Schools’ Cup with Campbell College prior to ascending into the Academy.

“There will be a lot of players fighting for that position and I’m just training away and working hard and delighted with the opportunity. I’m sure I’m going to be learning a hell of a lot so just excited for that,” adds O’Toole.

“Playing professional rugby that’s always your ambition, just to drive on and get to the next level. From an early age I’ve been given a lot of opportunities. My career maybe has been a bit fast-forwarded a bit because I am getting so many experiences and senior try-outs, so you learn very quickly, so it’s exciting times.”

He’s quick to deflect the praise for his atmospheric rise, however. While it’s logical to assume O’Toole himself has put in the hard graft, the Irishman insists that it’s been the advice from head coach McFarland, himself a former prop with Connacht, that has seen him take his game to the next level this season.

“Since day one in pre-season, me and Dan had a very tight relationship about scrum orientated things. I’m constantly chatting to him and trying to talk to him about things,” reveals O’Toole.

“Dan has been excellent for me. He’s been very patient and very understanding and he has a lot of time to go through certain things to help me out. He’s not a coach you’re afraid to go up to and ask something. You can definitely go up to him even if you worry he might think it’s stupid or a waste of time. He always has time to go through it with you and explain things for you to understand, and go through footage and go through it that way.

“Things I didn’t even think of, he is bringing into my game and really trying to help me out. It is constant work-ons and we are constantly trying to figure things out and build from there, and each time you get an opportunity out on the field, it’s about trying to show that and take a lot of confidence from it.

“We are putting in a lot of hard work but it’s working and hopefully it’s showing out there. But Dan has given me a lot of time and I’m very happy about that. It’s exactly what I needed.”

It’s been a big week for O’Toole in terms of milestones, both international and provincial. Not only did he receive his first call-up on Monday, he’s also revelling in the joy of scoring his first professional try for Ulster at the weekend when he crashed over with the final play of the game against Harlequins.

The tighthead wrapped up a 34-10 win for the province, which puts them on the cusp of a second successive quarter-final spot, with his late score, which capped off another excellent individual performance from the 21-year-old, who was forced on in the 35th minute when Moore came off citing illness.

In his stead, O’Toole flourished, putting in another big display from the bench, and he was rewarded with his maiden score for his province, one which was 34 games in the making and will hopefully not be the last either.

“It only took me about 30 games but I got there in the end!” jokes O’Toole, who also admitted he hasn’t scored a try since crossing for Ulster A around a year ago. “I was talking to Andy Warwick and he’s played in about 100 and he’s only got one try, so hopefully it won’t take me that long to get another one!

“It would have been nice if it had been the bonus point one, but it still counts, five points nonetheless, but it was remarkable to play in. I came on early for Marty and it was a really set-piece orientated game. We opened them up a bit in the second half and it was nice to score my first try.

“I got a little stick from the boys but they were just delighted for me and to see a front-rower crashing over. I’ll definitely remember that first one for a while – a European fixture against Harlequins at The Stoop, it’s one I’ll probably remember.”

And, of course, the chance to be playing in these big European games is one that he’s been loving as well. He’s come on from the bench in all four of Ulster’s Champions Cup games this season, marking the trust that the coaching staff now have in what he can add to a game that is running down.

But in true McFarland style, for O’Toole it’s all about continuing to better himself, even though he’s now broken into the national arena for the first time. Until he has that number three jersey locked down at both provincial and international level, the Drogheda native won’t be satisfied with where he’s at.

“With the European games that is the best time for me to learn. The senior players say that is as close as you get to international level as far as club goes, just to feel the weight and the pressure from a French team like Clermont, and Harlequins obviously have a big English pack with Marler and Sinckler, there are two of the best in their positions at the moment,” says O’Toole.

“So those experiences, and getting feedback from Marty and Eric (O’Sullivan) and the boys, I’m just constantly learning. But that’s just great for me, I’m loving that. I’m loving feeling that kind of pain (the next day), knowing that this is only going to get better and better hopefully.”

O’Toole won’t forget his first try, and chances are he won’t forget where he was when he got his first Ireland call-up either. And if the 100-megawatt smile is anything to go by, he’s going to enjoy every second of it.

