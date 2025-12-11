'You just want the games to come thick and fast' - Ulster's Tom Stewart

WITH FIVE WINS from six in all competitions and try bonuses secured from every outing, it is no surprise Ulster are feeling upbeat as they approach this weekend’s second round Challenge Cup pool game at Cardiff.

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart has reflected that sense of optimism by stating that the squad are currently enjoying their rugby – a second half surge obliterated a weakened Racing last weekend as the province triumphed 61-7 in their Challenge Cup opener – while playing some good stuff as well.

“You just kind of want the games to come thick and fast,” said the 24-year-old who was one of nine try scorers against the Parisian visitors.

“I just keep building up the match minutes as I can and I just want to keep playing rugby at the minute,” added Stewart who featured at flanker during Ulster’s recent tour to South Africa.

“I’m enjoying myself at the minute, the team are enjoying themselves at the minute and there’s a really good buzz around the place.

“I think we all just kind of want to stay on this roll,” he said.

With 35 tries having been scored over the course of their season so far, which breaks down as five fixtures in the URC and one in Europe, there is no doubting Ulster are demonstrating a capacity to attack with cutting edge, an area taken over by assistant coach Mark Sexton for this campaign.

It’s been quite the turbo-boost for the province who are currently fourth in the URC table but with a game in hand.

“It’s obviously a lot easier when you’re winning,” Stewart maintained of Ulster’s current feelgood factor.

“We’re starting to get a bit of form. We’re starting to get a bit of feel for the game as a squad, and it’s just really good.

“Mark (Sexton) has been very good with our attack and it’s a lot easier to get front-foot ball and to see holes and take space.

“It’s a lot more positive going forward that way,” said the four-times capped Ireland player who recently led the A squad against Spain.

“From my own point of view, I feel like I’ve been putting in good performances, but from a team point of view, it’s setting every individual up to do that.

“We look at the likes of Zac (Ward) and our back three and how dangerous they are. The team’s performance is setting them up for the success they’re having.”