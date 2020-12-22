Northampton's Wood cited for clearout on Van der Flier

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS BACK row Tom Wood has been cited for a dangerous-looking clearout on Leinster counterpart Josh van der Flier during which contact was made between Wood’s shoulder and Van der Flier’s head.

At a time during which the issue of head injury has scarcely ever been more prevalent within rugby, veteran flanker Wood was deemed highly fortunate to escape punishment altogether for his 70th-minute collision with the Ireland international.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said post-match on Saturday that the eastern province would only discuss the incident through official channels “rather than looking at mass commentary in this [public] forum.”

Tom Wood has been cited for his clearout on Josh van der Flier.



Hearing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DncPcERN5Z — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) December 22, 2020

A complaint was subsequently made by the match citing commissioner, John Montgomery (Scotland).

Wood has now been cited by the EPCR, with a hearing set for tomorrow (Wednesday).

Roger Morris (Wales), chair, Marcello d’Orey (Portugal) and Frank Hadden (Scotland) have been appointed as the independent disciplinary committee for the hearing which will take place by video conference.

The low-end entry point for Wood’s alleged offence of Foul Play, Law 9.20(b) is two weeks, the mid-range is four weeks, and the top-end entry point is eight to 52 weeks.