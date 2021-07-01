League One switch for former Ireland U21 captain Tommie Hoban

CREWE ALEXANDRA HAVE announced the signing of former Republic of Ireland U21 international Tommie Hoban.

As a free agent, the 27-year-old centre-back has joined the League One club on a one-year deal which includes the option for an extension.

Hoban began his professional career at Watford and made his first-team debut for the club in the Championship at the age of 17.

The London-born defender also went on to captain the Ireland U21s before his progress was eventually derailed by a series of unfortunate injury setbacks.

He got back on track last season by making 43 appearances for Aberdeen but his contract wasn’t renewed by the Scottish Premiership club.

Crewe finished last season in 12th place in League One.