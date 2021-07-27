Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 27 July 2021
Tributes paid as former Dundalk manager and Ireland underage coach Connolly passes away

The Dundalk native’s association with the Lilywhites spanned over 40 years.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 12:31 PM
Connolly pictured in 1997.
Image: © Matt Browne/INPHO
Image: © Matt Browne/INPHO

DUNDALK HAVE PAID tribute to their former player and manager Tommy Connolly following news of his passing this morning. 

A local lad, Connolly’s association with the Lilywhites spanned over 40 years, having first joined the club’s youth team in the 1960s. 

He held a number of coaching positions and managed the first team on five occasions — four of which were either as caretaker or joint-manager with Jim McLaughlin. 

Connolly also took charge of a number of Republic of Ireland’s underage international sides in the 1990s, and, more recently, he was Paul Doolin’s assistant with the Ireland U19s. 

“We were desperately saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, youth team coach, assistant manager and first-team manager, Tommy Connolly, this morning,” Dundalk’s statement reads.

Tommy’s name will forever be linked to Dundalk FC.

“Everyone at Oriel Park would like to send our deepest condolences to Tommy’s family and friends at this time. May he rest in peace.”

