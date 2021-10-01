All-Ireland-winning heroes included in Colm Bonnar's Tipp management team

Paul Curran and Tommy Dunne are huge additions to the Tipperary unit.

Paul Curran and Tommy Dunne are huge additions to the Tipperary unit.

ALL-IRELAND WINNERS Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran have been included in Colm Bonnar’s management team, who was appointed as Tipperary hurling boss last month.

Dunne and Curran come into the backroom unit along with Johnny Enright of the Thurles Sarsfields club, who spent seven years on the Tipperary senior panel.

Captain of the Tipp team who captured the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2001, Dunne has plenty of coaching experience. He was part of the previous Tipperary backroom team under Liam Sheedy which achieved All-Ireland success in 2019.

“I have been a big fan of Tommy since our playing days together,” says Bonnar in a statement released by Tipperary GAA this evening, “and while I was keen to ensure some continuity to the set-up, Tommy is really excited about the new approach we have been discussing over the last number of weeks.”

Curran is a two-time All-Star who was part of the Tipperary team who won the 2010 All-Ireland final.

“Paul is a great addition to our team and at 39 is the only one of us still playing for his club in the upcoming Dan Breen senior hurling quarter finals,” says Bonnar.

“Paul is steadily making a name for himself as a very talented coach having already coached the likes of O’Loughlin Gaels in Kilkenny and was Antrim’s senior hurling performance coach in 2021.

“He has also done Team development workshops with Kilkenny Snr camogie team in 2021. Paul brings a vibrancy to our team and is making inroads in the area of Performance/Lifestyle coaching where I believe he will help us make a real connection to current players.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Meanwhile, Tipperary U20 hurling manager Brendan Cummins has also finalised his management team for the coming year, with former Kerry senior hurling manager Fintan O’Connor [coach] being joined by selectors Martin Maher [Borris-Ileigh] and Shane Stapleton [Golden-Kilfeacle].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!