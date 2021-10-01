Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 1 October 2021
Advertisement

All-Ireland-winning heroes included in Colm Bonnar's Tipp management team

Paul Curran and Tommy Dunne will be part of Colm Bonnar’s backroom team along with Johnny Enright.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 1 Oct 2021, 7:17 PM
30 minutes ago 1,147 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5563544
Paul Curran and Tommy Dunne are huge additions to the Tipperary unit.
Paul Curran and Tommy Dunne are huge additions to the Tipperary unit.
Paul Curran and Tommy Dunne are huge additions to the Tipperary unit.

ALL-IRELAND WINNERS Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran have been included in Colm Bonnar’s management team, who was appointed as Tipperary hurling boss last month.

Dunne and Curran come into the backroom unit along with Johnny Enright of the Thurles Sarsfields club, who spent seven years on the Tipperary senior panel.

Captain of the Tipp team who captured the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2001, Dunne has plenty of coaching experience. He was part of the previous Tipperary backroom team under Liam Sheedy which achieved All-Ireland success in 2019.

“I have been a big fan of Tommy since our playing days together,” says Bonnar in a statement released by Tipperary GAA this evening, “and while I was keen to ensure some continuity to the set-up, Tommy is really excited about the new approach we have been discussing over the last number of weeks.”

Curran is a two-time All-Star who was part of the Tipperary team who won the 2010 All-Ireland final.

“Paul is a great addition to our team and at 39 is the only one of us still playing for his club in the upcoming Dan Breen senior hurling quarter finals,” says Bonnar.

“Paul is steadily making a name for himself as a very talented coach having already coached the likes of O’Loughlin Gaels in Kilkenny and was Antrim’s senior hurling performance coach in 2021.

“He has also done Team development workshops with Kilkenny Snr camogie team in 2021. Paul brings a vibrancy to our team and is making inroads in the area of Performance/Lifestyle coaching where I believe he will help us make a real connection to current players.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Meanwhile, Tipperary U20 hurling manager Brendan Cummins has also finalised his management team for the coming year, with former Kerry senior hurling manager Fintan O’Connor [coach] being joined by selectors Martin Maher [Borris-Ileigh] and Shane Stapleton [Golden-Kilfeacle].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie