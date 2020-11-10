10-time NBA championship winner and Boston Celtics legend dies aged 86

BOSTON CELTICS LEGEND Tommy Heinsohn, who won 10 NBA championships with the club as a player and coach, has died, the NBA team said. He was 86.

Hall of Famer Heinsohn was part of the Celtics team which dominated US basketball during the late 1950s to mid-1960s, a period which included a run of seven straight titles between 1959 and 1965.

He also led Boston to titles as a coach in 1974 and 1976 during a nine-year reign between 1969-1978.

“This is a devastating loss,” the Celtics said in a statement. “Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy’s advice and insights.”

Heinsohn led the Celtics scoring in four of his eight championship-winning seasons as a player.

He finished his playing career in 1965 with 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds, before returning to coach the team in 1969.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

We take this time to celebrate Tommy Heinsohn’s life and legacy, and to share in the sorrow of his passing with his family, friends, and fans. As long as there are the Boston Celtics, Tommy’s spirit will remain alive.



Full Statement from the Celtics: https://t.co/T5tQbCpfs2 pic.twitter.com/WCcRe3C7aU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2020

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!