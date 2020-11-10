BE PART OF THE TEAM

10-time NBA championship winner and Boston Celtics legend dies aged 86

Tommy Heinsohn was part of the Celtics team which dominated US basketball during the late 1950s to mid-1960s.

By AFP Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 10:31 PM
Tommy Heinsohn [file photo].
Image: Charles Krupa
Tommy Heinsohn [file photo].
Image: Charles Krupa

BOSTON CELTICS LEGEND Tommy Heinsohn, who won 10 NBA championships with the club as a player and coach, has died, the NBA team said. He was 86.

Hall of Famer Heinsohn was part of the Celtics team which dominated US basketball during the late 1950s to mid-1960s, a period which included a run of seven straight titles between 1959 and 1965.

He also led Boston to titles as a coach in 1974 and 1976 during a nine-year reign between 1969-1978.

“This is a devastating loss,” the Celtics said in a statement. “Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy’s advice and insights.”

Heinsohn led the Celtics scoring in four of his eight championship-winning seasons as a player.

He finished his playing career in 1965 with 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds, before returning to coach the team in 1969.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author
AFP

