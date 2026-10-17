Tommy Larkins reach first Galway hurling final in 55 years, Maynooth end 110-year wait in Kildare football

Results

Galway senior hurling semi-final

Tommy Larkins 2-26 Clarinbridge 1-27 - (After extra-time)

Kildare senior football semi-final

Maynooth 1-15 Naas 0-16 - (After extra-time)

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A DAY FOR major senior semi-final breakthroughs on the GAA club stage, Tommy Larkins reaching the Galway hurling final for the first time in 55 years, and Maynooth remarkably ended a wait of 110 years to contest the Kildare football decider.

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The opening Galway hurling semi-final went the way of Tommy Larkins by a margin of two points against Clarinbridge at Kenny Park in Athenry.

Conor Gardiner’s goal helped Tommy Larkins go ahead 1-12 to 0-12 at the break, but Clarinbridge countered with Galway senior Aaron Niland netting from a penalty in the second half. County goalkeeper Eanna Murphy almost won it for Tommy Larkins with a late long-range point from play in normal time, but Clarinbridge fought back to leave it 1-20 apiece, sending the game into extra-time.

MURPHY IN INJURY TIME 🚀 What a point from Eanna Murphy in injury time to give @tommylarkinsgaa the lead 🤩 📺Watch👉https://t.co/Zn4BXGADPo @Galway_GAA https://t.co/r3RllOyePp — StreamSport.ie (@StreamsportI) October 17, 2026

Ronan Murphy grabbed the crucial second goal for Tommy Larkins in extra-time, in a game where Galway 2017 All-Ireland winner Jason Flynn’s point-scoring abilities proved crucial for the winners.

MURPHY WITH A GOAL IN EXTRA TIME 🔥⚡️ With the game in extra time, Ronan Murphy has found the back of the net for @tommylarkinsgaa against @ClarinbridgeGaa 🎯🚨 📺Watch👉https://t.co/Zn4BXGBbEW @Galway_GAA https://t.co/yj7qTpfK3Y — StreamSport.ie (@StreamsportI) October 17, 2026

Tommy Larkins’s only previous Galway senior hurling final appearance was in 1971 when they lifted the title.

Loughrea, chasing a third consecutive championship this year, play Craughwell in the second semi-final on Sunday afternoon at 3pm in Athenry.

There was an upset in Kildare football as Maynooth dumped out Naas by two points at the semi-final stage.

Cathal McCabe’s goal was the crucial score in fashioning victory for Maynooth, the only green flag that was raised in the game.

Massive moment for Maynooth 👀 Super sub Cathal McCabe jinks left, jinks right, and finishes in fantastic fashion 🎯 @maynoothgaa | @KildareGAA | #ClubberTV https://t.co/C6PO9qQZ6X — Clubber (@clubber) October 17, 2026

Naas have appeared in the last five senior finals in Kildare, winning four-in-a-row between 2021 and 2024 while they also contested two Leinster deciders in that time frame.

Maynooth haven’t featured in the Kildare senior football final since 1916, while they last won it in 1913.

SFC Semi Final Maynooth 1-15 Naas 0-16 Full Time What a performance🙌🏻 We are heading to a senior county football final for the first time since 1916🖤🤍 Crom Abú🖤🤍 — Maynooth GAA (@maynoothgaa) October 17, 2026

The teams were tied at 0-10 apiece at the end of normal time, Paddy Mahoney’s late two-pointer rescuing Maynooth, before McCabe’s vital intervention arrived in extra-time.

Related Reads Ending long wait for senior semi-final and supporting a teammate 18 years after brother's death Here's this weekend's key GAA club fixtures and TV coverage Emotional tributes, unity where there was division, performative nonsense: it's county final season

Celbridge play Sarsfields in the second Kildare semi-final on Sunday at 1.45pm in Newbridge.