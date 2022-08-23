Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 23 August 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Munster back row O'Donnell re-joins province as academy coach

Brendan O’Connor and Matt Brown have also been appointed.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 1:54 PM
30 minutes ago 1,068 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5847094
Tommy O'Donnell is back with Munster as a coach.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Tommy O'Donnell is back with Munster as a coach.
Tommy O'Donnell is back with Munster as a coach.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

FORMER MUNSTER BACK row Tommy O’Donnell has re-joined the province as an academy coach.

The 13-times capped Ireland international retired from playing last year but has made a swift return to Munster in the role of elite player development officer. O’Donnell coached with UL Bohemians last season.

The 35-year-old replaces Andi Kyriacou, who has been promoted to the senior Munster forwards coach job ahead of the new season.

Tipperary man O’Donnell is one of three fresh appointments within Munster’s academy.

Ex-Munster and Connacht player Brendan O’Connor has also been named as an elite player development officer, while former Munster Women head coach Matt Brown is the province’s new pathway development coach.

These three new appointments bulk up the staff around academy manager Ian Costello.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie