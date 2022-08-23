Ex-Munster back row O'Donnell re-joins province as academy coach

Tommy O'Donnell is back with Munster as a coach.

FORMER MUNSTER BACK row Tommy O’Donnell has re-joined the province as an academy coach.

The 13-times capped Ireland international retired from playing last year but has made a swift return to Munster in the role of elite player development officer. O’Donnell coached with UL Bohemians last season.

The 35-year-old replaces Andi Kyriacou, who has been promoted to the senior Munster forwards coach job ahead of the new season.

Tipperary man O’Donnell is one of three fresh appointments within Munster’s academy.

Ex-Munster and Connacht player Brendan O’Connor has also been named as an elite player development officer, while former Munster Women head coach Matt Brown is the province’s new pathway development coach.

These three new appointments bulk up the staff around academy manager Ian Costello.