Former Scotland and Lions winger Tommy Seymour announces retirement at 32

GLASGOW WARRIORS WINGER Tommy Seymour has announced his retirement from rugby.

The 32-year-old was born in Tennessee and raised in the United States, Dubai and Belfast, but it was at Scotstoun he felt most settled, having crossed the Irish Sea to join Warriors in 2011.

The former Ulster back qualified for Scotland thanks to his Glaswegian mother Sue and his move to her native city launched a love affair with a club that lasted a decade and saw him go on to make 150 appearances and score 48 tries for Warriors.

He returned to Belfast in 2015 to help Glasgow become the first Scottish side to lift a major honour with their PRO12 triumph over Munster at the Kingspan Stadium.

Seymour also represented Scotland 55 times, adding another 20 Test scores, as well as touring New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

Reflecting on his career, Seymour, who hung up his Test boots after the 2019 World Cup, said: “Although my decision has been made for some time, the words seem almost impossible to write.

Seymour's professional career started at Ulster. Source: Presseye/Matt Mackey/INPHO

“Firstly, to the club that made a home and wove me into its tapestry. Thank you for believing in me and for having faith when you had no reason to. This is my club, this is my home and I’ll never forget what it was to live and play here.

“To the fans that support this club so passionately, it was the greatest privilege to stand behind that badge and represent you in this beautiful game.

“Lastly and most importantly to my wife Katy and my beautiful kids. You’ve been the backbone that held everything together. I wouldn’t have achieved and had this career without your love and support.

“The moments were made special because you were there to share them. I’m so proud to be your husband and father.”

Paying tribute to the Warriors veteran, Glasgow coach Danny Wilson added: “Having made over 150 appearances for Glasgow in 10 years at the club, representing his country and playing for the British and Irish Lions, Tommy has achieved a huge amount in the game.

“He will be missed and his achievements within the game should be celebrated. He’s a well respected leader here at Glasgow and has done a lot for both club and country.

“It’s a shame he hasn’t been available to us for more games this season, however, he has worked day in day out to ensure the team taking the field are fully prepared. He has been a fantastic servant to the club and we wish him all the best for the future.”

