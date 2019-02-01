Tony Kelly to sit out Kilkenny clash as ban upheld

Clare's Tony Kelly leaves the pitch after being sent off last weekend. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CLARE TALISMAN Tony Kelly will miss this weekend’s league meeting with Kilkenny, as GAA disciplinary chiefs upheld a one-match ban last night.

The 2013 Hurler of the Year was sent off for the Banner against Tipperary last weekend for a high challenge on Pádraic Maher.

The decision by referee Colm Lyons to dismiss the Ballyea man was widely criticised by pundits like Tommy Walsh on eir as well as Derek McGrath and Anthony Daly on RTÉ, while Premier boss Liam Sheedy described the incident as ‘accidental’.

Brian Cody’s side face Clare in Ennis at 2pm on Sunday (TG4).

