Cavan and Clare stars are crowned the latest GAA player of the month winners

Thomas Galligan and Tony Kelly won this month's awards.

CLARE HURLER TONY Kelly and Cavan footballer Thomas Galligan are the latest GAA player of the month award winners.

The pair’s exploits in November have secured them the honours as part of the PWC GAA/GAA scheme.

Galligan caught fire this month as part of the Cavan team that were crowned Ulster champions in glorious fashion for the first time in 23 years when they defeated Donegal in last Sunday’s final.

Thomas Galligan celebrates with team-mate Killian Brady after Cavan's won over Donegal in the Ulster final. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Prior to that in the month they had defeated Antrim and Down in the provincial championship with the Lacken player central to those victories.

Kelly produced a couple of breathtaking performances for Clare in the All-Ireland qualifiers, scoring 0-13 against Laois and hitting 1-15 in the win over Wexford.

Tony Kelly celebrates scoring a goal against Wexford recently. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Last Saturday the Ballyea man picked up an ankle injury early on but still managed to shoot 0-8 against Waterford as Clare made a championship exit at the quarter-final stage.

Galligan and his Cavan team-mates go on now to take on Dublin in the All-Ireland senior semi-final on Saturday 5 December.

