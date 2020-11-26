BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 26 November 2020
Advertisement

Cavan and Clare stars are crowned the latest GAA player of the month winners

Thomas Galligan and Tony Kelly shone in the GAA championship in November.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 12:35 PM
56 minutes ago 1,173 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5279341

pjimage (3) Thomas Galligan and Tony Kelly won this month's awards.

CLARE HURLER TONY Kelly and Cavan footballer Thomas Galligan are the latest GAA player of the month award winners.

The pair’s exploits in November have secured them the honours as part of the PWC GAA/GAA scheme.

Galligan caught fire this month as part of the Cavan team that were crowned Ulster champions in glorious fashion for the first time in 23 years when they defeated Donegal in last Sunday’s final.

killian-brady-and-thomas-galligan-celebrate-beating-donegal-in-the-ulster-football-final Thomas Galligan celebrates with team-mate Killian Brady after Cavan's won over Donegal in the Ulster final. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Prior to that in the month they had defeated Antrim and Down in the provincial championship with the Lacken player central to those victories.

Kelly produced a couple of breathtaking performances for Clare in the All-Ireland qualifiers, scoring 0-13 against Laois and hitting 1-15 in the win over Wexford. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

clares-tony-kelly-celebrates-scoring-a-goal Tony Kelly celebrates scoring a goal against Wexford recently. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Last Saturday the Ballyea man picked up an ankle injury early on but still managed to shoot 0-8 against Waterford as Clare made a championship exit at the quarter-final stage.

Galligan and his Cavan team-mates go on now to take on Dublin in the All-Ireland senior semi-final on Saturday 5 December.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie