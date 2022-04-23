Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 23 April 2022
Advertisement

Rangnick responds to Man United dressing room claims: 'You have to ask Jesse Lingard'

The sixth-placed Red Devils are six points adrift of the Champions League spots.

By Press Association Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 4:05 PM
39 minutes ago 2,543 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5745884
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and team-mates celebrate scoring a second goal from a penalty during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and team-mates celebrate scoring a second goal from a penalty during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and team-mates celebrate scoring a second goal from a penalty during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated at 16.21

RALF RANGNICK was forced to play down talk of dressing room unrest as he dismissed Manchester United’s chances of finishing in the top four after they slipped to defeat at rivals Arsenal.

A 3-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium was punctuated by a Bruno Fernandes penalty miss, with interim boss Rangnick revealing Cristiano Ronaldo told him he “didn’t feel well enough” to take the spot-kick.

Nuno Tavares’ first Arsenal goal, a Bukayo Saka penalty and Granit Xhaka’s fine strike was enough to secure the points for the Gunners, who had looked rattled after Ronaldo had pulled one back with his 100th Premier League goal.

Speaking as a television pundit, former United midfielder Paul Scholes potentially opened a can of worms as he said: “It is an absolute mess.

“It is a disaster of a dressing room. I had a quick chat with Jesse (Lingard) the other day and I’m sure he won’t mind me saying that the dressing room is just a disaster.”

When the quotes were put to Rangnick in the aftermath of the defeat, he refuted the claims: “I don’t know, you have to ask Jesse Lingard if you have this information.

“Obviously after games like today or the games at Liverpool or Everton, there is massive disappointment in the locker room for sure.

“This is normal. It would be rather a problem if that was different so this is for me normal. I think the whole group, they get on reasonable with each other.

“I’m not daring to say they get on well with each other but I don’t see that there is an issue with regard to the atmosphere in the locker room.”

United missed the perfect chance to level after Tavares conceded a penalty for handball but Fernandes could only hit the post from 12 yards.

The result left United six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played a game more and Rangnick, who will depart in the summer to be replaced by Erik Ten Hag, believes Champions League qualification is now beyond reach.

“Look at the table and the teams with Tottenham and Arsenal, I think it is not very realistic to dream and speak about the top four,” he said.

Asked about why Fernandes took the penalty and not Ronaldo, Rangnick explained: “It’s between the both of them.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Both are penalty-takers. Cristiano told me after the game that he didn’t feel well enough and that’s why Bruno took it. In the end it was about two or three yards a little bit further to the right.”

While United lurched to another defeat, with captain Harry Maguire watching on from the bench having been axed following the 4-0 loss at Liverpool, Arsenal continued their rejuvenation.

The Gunners bounced back from three consecutive defeats with a win at Chelsea and followed that up with victory over a top-four rival.

For manager Mikel Arteta, seeing Xhaka score the important third goal was something special as the Switzerland midfielder continues to have a strained relationship with the club’s fanbase.

“I was dreaming of that because he deserves it,” he said.

“If any fan would individually spend five or 10 minutes with Granit, or even two minutes, because that’s all you need, they would understand the person that he is, the professional that he is and how much he cares about the club.

“I think it was a phenomenal game for fans, for us it was a bit of a rollercoaster. We wanted to start the game really fast, dominate it, create issues, be really vertical and we managed to do that.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie