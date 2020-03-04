Contrasting fortunes for young Irish strikers in shootout as Norwich stun Spurs in North London

NORWICH CITY HAVE dumped Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup after a penalty shootout which saw contrasting fortunes for Republic of Ireland U21 international team-mates Adam Idah and Troy Parrott.

Idah confidently slammed his penalty into the top right-hand corner but senior international Parrott was among three to fail from the spot for the hosts, his effort saved by shootout specialist Tim Krul in the Norwich goal as the Canaries emerged 3-2 victors from 12 yards.

Tim Krul talks to Troy Parrott as he walks up to take a penalty in the shootout. Source: PA

The game had finished 1-1 after an uneventful extra-time period in which 18-year-old Parrott featured for the final 25 minutes, struggling to make a significant impact as both sets of players tired and the game descended to a slow-paced arm-wrestle.

Jan Vertonghen had powered home a header to give Spurs the lead in the 13th minute only for Josip Drmic to capitalise on a fatal error by Michel Vorm — who was playing in his first game for 18 months — with just over 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

It was Jose Mourinho’s men who had the upper hand in extra-time, Erik Lamela coming closest to breaking the deadlock, while down at the other end Idah — a 72nd-minute substitute — was proving a handful, only just failing to keep down a header which might have sealed the Canaries’ progression before spotters.

Adam Idah takes on Serge Aurier. Source: EMPICS Sport

Parrott — who replaced Dele Alli five minutes into the extra 30 — didn’t get much in the way of service as Spurs hacked at half-chances and couldn’t find anything resembling a killer ball to nose themselves in front.

They struck first blood in the shootout as Erik Dier converted and Kenny McClean’s effort was well saved by Vorm, but Lamela hit the crossbar and Parrott had his tame-ish effort batted away by Krul — these on either side of a successful attempt by Giovani Lo Celso — as the pendulum swung to the delirium of the sizeable away support.

Jan Vertonghen consoles Parrott post-match. Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Idah, Marco Stiepermann and Todd Cantwell each scored for the visitors meaning Gedson Fernandes had to do the same in order to keep Spurs in the tie.

But once more, it was that man Krul — the scourge of many a penalty taker — who proved himself the hero as Daniel Farke’s men booked themselves a home quarter-final against either Manchester United or Derby County.

It will come as a welcome distraction for Norwich amid their relegation dogfight, while Tottenham’s season is now threatening to come apart at the seams following four consecutive defeats (albeit tonight’s on penalties) in all competitions.

Tim Krul was the hero in yet another shootout as Norwich dumped Spurs out of the FA Cup. Source: PA

FA Cup quarter-final draw (ties to be played 20-22 March)