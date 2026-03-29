Tottenham part ways with Igor Tudor after just seven games as interim manager

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HAVE parted ways with interim manager Igor Tudor after the seven games.

The Croatian was appointed on 14 February, but leaves after a run of five defeats, one draw and just a single win.

“We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect,” the club said.

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“Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of goalkeeping coach and physical coach.

“We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly.

“We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

“An update on a new head coach will be provided in due course.”