European rugby finals will head for the new Spurs stadium in 2021

It will be the seventh Heineken Champions Cup final to be held in England.

By Sean Farrell Friday 10 May 2019, 9:21 AM
1 hour ago 2,312 Views 7 Comments
Spurs and Ajax players before their Champions League semi-final first leg.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

THE HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS Cup final will continue its tour of football grounds in 2021 as Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium will host the European club rugby decider.

Tomorrow will see Leinster taking on Saracens in Newcastle’s St James’ Park, while next season’s final is set for Marseille.

The new 62,000-capacity venue, currently titled Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will host rugby before the Champions and Challenge Cups come down for decision as Saracens have agreed a five-year deal to stage a standout fixture at the ground.

“These games will add to the portfolio of world-class sporting and entertainment events our multi-use venue will stage in this new leisure destination for London,” said Daniel Levy.


