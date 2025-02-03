Tottenham revive Mathys Tel deal with forward set to join from Bayern Munich

TOTTENHAM HAVE MANAGED to revive their move for Mathys Tel with the Bayern Munich forward set to join the club, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs entered talks with the 19-year-old last week after an agreement with Bayern had been struck for a deal worth in the region of 60 million euros (£50.2m).

However, negotiations stalled on Friday with Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United also interested in France international Tel – but he is now set to link up with Tottenham, although the exact structure of the deal is still to be finalised.

Tel’s U-turn represents a further boost for Ange Postecoglou, who has faced mounting external pressure but watched his depleted team make it three wins from their last four matches with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday.

The addition of centre-back Kevin Danso from Lens was also confirmed on Sunday as Tottenham look to salvage their campaign, with the prospect of trophy success still possible due to participation in the Carabao Cup, Europa League and FA Cup.

Spurs face a crucial week with a trip to Liverpool on Thursday to determine who qualifies for next month’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

An FA Cup fourth round tie with Aston Villa follows three days later on Sunday and Postecoglou could have Tel available for both fixtures if he receives international clearance and a work permit in time.

Tel will undergo a medical with Tottenham on Monday afternoon before he completes a deadline-day switch.