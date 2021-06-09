BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 9 June 2021
Advertisement

Tottenham hold talks with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca

It has been 52 days since Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho, who has since found work as Fonseca’s replacement at Roma.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 10:45 PM
8 minutes ago 119 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5462431
Paulo Fonseca (file pic).
Image: PA
Paulo Fonseca (file pic).
Paulo Fonseca (file pic).
Image: PA

FORMER ROMA BOSS Paulo Fonseca has emerged as a strong candidate to take over at Tottenham.

The Portuguese is understood to be the first choice of incoming director of football Fabio Paratici and talks have been held.

Paratici’s arrival at Spurs is set to be announced in the coming days following his departure from Juventus after a hugely successful 11-year stint and he is already involved in his new club’s lengthy managerial search.

It has been 52 days since Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho, who has since found work as Fonseca’s replacement at Roma.

The 48-year-old, who has also managed Shakhtar Donetsk, was sacked in May, with Mourinho announced as his successor on the same day.

A job swap could be on the cards if Paratici gets his way, but no deal has yet been agreed, the PA news agency understands.

It is another twist in an eventful search for Mourinho’s replacement.

Spurs, who finished last season with 29-year-old Ryan Mason in temporary charge, were in advanced talks with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who worked with Paratici at Juve, last week before pulling the plug after realising he did not fit their profile.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

They have also courted former boss Mauricio Pochettino, but were unable to get him out of his current club Paris St Germain.

If Fonseca does get the job, his appointment would undoubtedly raise eyebrows for a club who were in the Champions League final two years ago.

He is out of a job after two years at the Stadio Olimpico, where he failed to get the club back in the Champions League, delivering finishes of fifth and seventh in Serie A.

He was much more successful with Shakhtar, winning three successive doubles, while also securing silverware with Braga and Porto.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie