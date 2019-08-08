Tottenham sign Real Betis midfielder on loan with view to a €60 million transfer

TOTTENHAM HAVE CONFIRMED the arrival of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis, ending a protracted transfer saga.

The Argentina international midfielder will join on an initial one-year loan deal, with an option to buy the player permanently at the end of the season.

The fee for his permanent sale is reported to be €60 million (£55m).

Meanwhile, the club have also completed the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham in a player-plus-cash transfer that sees Josh Onomah move the opposite way.

Sessegnon, who can play anywhere down the left-hand side, has been repeatedly linked with Tottenham over the past 18 months and an agreement was finally reached between the London clubs.

Spurs will reportedly pay Fulham £25million for the 19-year-old, with academy product Onomah – who has spent back-to-back campaigns on loan in the Championship with Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday – included as part of the deal.

England U21 international Sessegnon boasts one season of Premier League experience after appearing 35 times for relegated Fulham in 2018-19, scoring twice and laying on six assists for his team-mates.

He becomes Tottenham’s fourth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Jack Clarke, who was loaned straight back to Leeds United.

