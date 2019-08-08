This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tottenham sign Real Betis midfielder on loan with view to a €60 million transfer

Meanwhile, Ryan Sessegnon has also joined the club from Fulham.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 5:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,838 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4757991
Giovani Lo Celso (file pic).
Giovani Lo Celso (file pic).
Giovani Lo Celso (file pic).

TOTTENHAM HAVE CONFIRMED the arrival of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis, ending a protracted transfer saga.

The Argentina international midfielder will join on an initial one-year loan deal, with an option to buy the player permanently at the end of the season.

The fee for his permanent sale is reported to be €60 million (£55m).

Meanwhile, the club have also completed the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham in a player-plus-cash transfer that sees Josh Onomah move the opposite way.

Sessegnon, who can play anywhere down the left-hand side, has been repeatedly linked with Tottenham over the past 18 months and an agreement was finally reached between the London clubs.

Spurs will reportedly pay Fulham £25million for the 19-year-old, with academy product Onomah – who has spent back-to-back campaigns on loan in the Championship with Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday – included as part of the deal.

England U21 international Sessegnon boasts one season of Premier League experience after appearing 35 times for relegated Fulham in 2018-19, scoring twice and laying on six assists for his team-mates.

He becomes Tottenham’s fourth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Jack Clarke, who was loaned straight back to Leeds United.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie