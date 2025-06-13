Tottenham to rival Man Utd for Brentford star

TOTTENHAM ARE prepared to rival Manchester United for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo this summer after the appointment of Thomas Frank, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs announced former Brentford boss Frank as their new head coach on Thursday night on a three-year deal.

One of Frank’s first moves in charge could be to try and tempt Mbeumo to follow him across London.

United had already registered an interest in Mbeumo, who scored 20 goals for Brentford last season, but is about to enter the final year of his contract.

Brentford have the option of a further 12 months and reportedly want a figure in the region of the £62.5 million (€73 million) that United spent to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

After initial talks with Brentford, United appeared in pole position to bring Mbuemo to Old Trafford, but Spurs are ready to try to reunite the Cameroon international with his old boss, PA understands.

Frank was appointed by Spurs after they sacked Ange Postecoglou last week despite Europa League glory.

During a near seven-year spell in charge of Brentford, Frank managed 317 matches and won 136 as he guided the club into the Premier League for the first time with Championship play-off success at Wembley in 2021.

Frank said “a big piece of my heart” would always remain at Brentford in an emotional message posted on their official club website.