Keith Andrews remains at Brentford as Thomas Frank bids emotional goodbye

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Keith Andrews is not among the Brentford backroom staff joining Thomas Frank at Tottenham, and is thus expected to start pre-season with the club as they seek to appoint a successor to their long-serving Danish boss.

Andrews, who served as Ireland assistant boss during Stephen Kenny’s four-year tenure, joined Brentford as set piece coach at the start of last season, having been on the staff at Sheffield United.

But while Frank has brought assistant Justin Cochrane, head of performance Chris Haslam and first-team analyst Joe Newton with him to Spurs, Andrews remains at Brentford.

Reports suggest Brentford had hoped to appoint Cochrane as Frank’s successor. Andrews is presently the bookmakers’ favourite to take the job but the fact Andrews has yet to work as a manger may work against him, with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna heavily linked with the post. Brentford declined to comment on whether Andrews is under consideration for the job.

Frank meanwhile insists Brentford will always have “a big piece of my heart.”

Frank won 136 of his 317 matches across a seven-year spell, with the Danish coach able to lead the club into the Premier League for the first time in 2021 via Championship play-off success at Wembley.

In an emotional message posted on Brentford’s official club website on Friday, Frank said: “The time has come for me to move on. But, even as I leave, I know I have left a big piece of my heart at Brentford, not just at the football club but with the community and, of course, the incredible and loyal supporters.

“I want to extend my profound gratitude to the club for giving me the chance to pursue my dreams and for everyone involved who made the journey such a memorable one.

“For my family and I, it has been a privilege to be allowed to be part of such a special community – it’s an experience and adventure that we will cherish for life. So, thank you.

“Whatever we have achieved, we have achieved together, and our success is built on unity, spirit, courage and ambition at every level of the club and amongst the fans.

“Everybody has contributed, and every contribution has been invaluable. I am not just leaving a football club, I am saying goodbye to friends whose support through good and bad times I will carry with me always.

“I would like to say a special word of thanks to Matthew Benham. His trust and friendship have meant so much and the fact he gave me a chance in English football means I will always owe him a debt of gratitude. Thank you, Matt.

“So, while this is a goodbye, I hope the relationships I have built with everybody will be lasting ones and, of course, we will meet again in the wonderful world of football.”

Additional reporting by PA