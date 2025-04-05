Toulon come from 22 points down to put 70 on Saracens in extraordinary encounter

Toulon 72

Saracens 42

TOULON WILL HOST the winner of Sunday’s meeting between Toulouse and Sale Sharks in a Champions Cup quarter-final after winning an extraordinary last-16 encounter with fellow three-time European champions Saracens at Stade Mayol.

Toulon trailed by 22 points — 35-13 — at one point in the first half but ran in 10 tries in total to Saracens’ six as they dominated their visitors from the half-hour mark onwards.

Trailing by eight at the break, Toulon won the second half by 45 points to seven against a much-changed Saracens outfit, sealing a 52-point swing from their first-half deficit in a remarkably high-scoring encounter.

Argentinian number eight and Player of the Match Facundo Isa scored three times on his 150th club appearance for Toulon, claiming his hat-trick in a 24-minute spell on either side of the break.

Fullback Melvyn Jaminet scored 32 points, including two of Toulon’s 10 tries, in his first Champions Cup game since finishing his lengthy ban for making racist marks on social media last July.

The 114 points scored by the sides in blazing sunshine on the French Riviera was the second highest in the tournament’s history, only beaten by the 124 scored by Toulouse and Ebbw Vales in 1998.

Saracens had chosen to rest a host of England internationals including lock Maro Itoje and hooker Jamie George, prioritising their Premiership commitments.

Despite an inexperienced team they deservedly led 35-13 just after the half-hour mark, with Theo Dan producing an incredible individual display from hooker.

Two tries from Isa’s fellow Pumas back-rower Juan Martin Gonzalez and touchdowns by Wales centre Nick Tompkins, English midfielders Olly Hartley and South African scrum-half Ivan van Zyl handed Mark McCall’s outfit the perfect start.

Fiji winger Jiuta Wainiqolo’s five-pointer and a conversion and two penalties from Jaminet were the hosts’ only contributions in a nightmare opening 32 minutes.

Toulon’s comeback started five minutes before the break as Isa crashed over for his first try, having been to blame for two of Saracens’ five early tries.

Jaminet then crossed and his conversion brought his side within eight points of Sarries at half-time.

Isa’s second touchdown, after 56 minutes put Toulon into the lead with his third coming on the hour mark.

Samoa lock Brian Alainu’uese, New Zealand centre Leicester Fainga’anuku, France scrum-half Baptiste Serin, Fiji full-back Setariki Tuicuvu and Jaminet also crossed in a stunning second-half display for the hosts who reach the last eight for the first time since 2018.

with reporting by Gavan Casey