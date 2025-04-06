The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Defending champs Toulouse beat Sale after bizarre parachute delay
Toulouse 38
Sale 15
CHAMPIONS CUP HOLDERS Toulouse beat English side Sale in the Champions Cup round of 16 and will face Toulon in the quarter-finals next weekend.
Kick-off at le Stadium de Toulouse was delayed due to a bizarre incident in which a parachutist got caught on the roof of the stadium.
When the action eventually got underway, Toulouse were uninspired and trailed at half time.
They improved in the second half to pull clear but lost winger Ange Capuozzo, who suffered an injury while scoring a stunning try late on.
More to follow…
– © AFP 2025
Champions Cup hangover Sale Sharks Toulon Toulouse