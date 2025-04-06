Defending champs Toulouse beat Sale after bizarre parachute delay

Toulouse 38

Advertisement

Sale 15

CHAMPIONS CUP HOLDERS Toulouse beat English side Sale in the Champions Cup round of 16 and will face Toulon in the quarter-finals next weekend.

Kick-off at le Stadium de Toulouse was delayed due to a bizarre incident in which a parachutist got caught on the roof of the stadium.

When the action eventually got underway, Toulouse were uninspired and trailed at half time.

They improved in the second half to pull clear but lost winger Ange Capuozzo, who suffered an injury while scoring a stunning try late on.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2025