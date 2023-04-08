Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Thomas Ramos was among the try scorers (file pic).
Toulouse thrash Sharks to book Dublin semi-final with Leinster
The record five-time winners registered seven tries amid a convincing victory.
49 minutes ago

TOULOUSE RAN in seven tries to brush aside South African side Sharks 54-20 and reach the Champions Cup semi-finals for a fifth straight season on Saturday.

The record five-time winners will face Leinster in the last four in a rematch of the Irish province’s victory at the same stage of the competition last year.

Toulouse led 14-10 after a hard-fought first half which saw Grant Williams touch down to put Sharks seven points ahead before the hosts hit back through Juan Cruz Mallia’s try.

Thomas Ramos scored eight minutes after the break and converted himself.

Boeta Chamberlain’s try kept Sharks in the contest although Mallia’s second try helped Toulouse into a 26-20 advantage with 11 minutes remaining.

But France full-back Ramos later scored another try and finished with 29 points as Toulouse ran away with the match.

Peato Mauvaka, Arthur Retiere and Romain Ntamack all also dotted down late on to punish a tired Sharks.

Toulouse will face Leinster for a place in the final after their 55-24 hammering of Leicester on Friday.

Later Saturday, Exeter take on Stormers at Sandy Park, while holders La Rochelle host Saracens on Sunday.

AFP
