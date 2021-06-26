Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 26 June 2021
Advertisement

Spectator who caused giant Tour de France crash to be sued by organisers

According to regional newspaper Ouest France the woman fled the scene and has yet to be found.

By AFP Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 7:48 PM
46 minutes ago 4,613 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5478650
A fan holds a sign into which Tony Martin crashed, causing half of the peloton to tumble with him.
A fan holds a sign into which Tony Martin crashed, causing half of the peloton to tumble with him.
A fan holds a sign into which Tony Martin crashed, causing half of the peloton to tumble with him.

THE ROADSIDE FAN who caused a giant crash at the Tour de France on Saturday is to be sued by the organisers.

The woman concerned held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton.

German rider Tony Martin brushed past her and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies.

DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that moment but several people were hurt, including spectators.

“We are suing this woman who behaved so badly,” Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP.

“We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this dont spoil the show for everyone,” he said.

Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli and Dutch rider Wout van Aert, who ran over Martin before falling head over heels, had both been amongst the favourites to win the first stage hilltop finish but were both badly delayed.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Two Ineos riders Richie Porte and Tao Geoghegan Hart both lost time, while champion Tadej Pogacar saw his right hand man Marc Hirschi badly hurt.

According to regional newspaper Ouest France the woman who was wearing a yellow jacket fled the scene and has yet to be found.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie