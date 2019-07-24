This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tour delight for Trentin as title contenders prepare for Alps battle

The Tour de France title contenders rode a conservative race on Wednesday as they saved their legs for three crucial mountain stages.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 5:36 PM
58 minutes ago 656 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4738842
Matteo Trentin won his third Tour de France stage.
Matteo Trentin won his third Tour de France stage.
Matteo Trentin won his third Tour de France stage.

MATTEO TRENTIN CLAIMED the third Tour de France stage win of his career as the race leaders kept plenty in reserve for the upcoming make-or-break Alps mountain stages.

The European champion was part of a breakaway group of over 30 riders that left behind the peloton in the early stages of the 200-kilometre 17th stage of the Tour.

It became clear the 29-year-old Italian was the man most likely to win long before the finish, and he delivered for Mitchelton-Scott, riding solo in the closing stages after pulling clear of Kasper Asgreen, who took second spot for Deceuninck-Quick Step, with CCC’s Greg van Avermaet third.

Wednesday was the day the riders arrived in the Alps, travelling from beneath the spectacular Pont du Gard aqueduct near Nimes and heading eastwards to an altogether more mountainous setting at the finish in Gap.

It was a taster day, one for the riders with an eye on glory in Paris on Sunday to acclimatise to their new surroundings, skirting by several rugged peaks without being called on to take on any daunting ascents.

What it amounted to at the business end of the general classification was that nothing changed. France’s Julian Alaphilippe remained in the yellow jersey, with no challenges from his rivals as the peloton effectively rested their legs.

Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) retained an overall lead of one minute and 35 seconds over Britain’s defending champion Geraint Thomas (Team INEOS) and 1:47 over Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk.

France’s Thibaut Pinot – strongly fancied by many to come through and win the Tour – remained fourth at 1:50.

The yellow jersey had never changed hands in 23 previous stages ending in Gap, which last hosted a finish in 2015, and predictably that trend continued.

Thomas is hoping Alaphilippe’s remarkable effort so far will take its toll in the mountains, saying: “You’d think he’d be starting to get tired now. Teams will be thinking to try to make it hard all day. It’ll be interesting. It’s three big, big days now and I think a lot can happen.”

Trentin added to his stage wins from the 2013 and 2014 Tours and moved up to 34th overall this year. He said on ITV4: “It was really an emotional finish because I’ve only won two races in my whole career alone.”

- Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie