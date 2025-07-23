Milan wins crash-marred sprint as Tour approaches Alpine end game

ITALY’S JONATHAN MILAN escaped a spectacular pile-up of flying bikes and bodies to win stage 17 of the Tour de France in lashing rain on Wednesday, extending his lead in the sprint points race.

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar, his closest rival Jonas Vingegaard (4:15 behind), and Ireland’s Ben Healy — who remains ninth in the general classification — finished safely despite a mass fall 800m from the finish line at Valence at the foot of the Alps.

On the rain-slick roads at Valence once one rider had fallen his interminable slide across the tarmac sent riders flying like skittles leaving only 10 to contest the sprint.

This was a second stage win for Milan, who won Italy’s first stage since 2019 on stage eight. The 24-year-old Lidl Trek rider now has 312 points, and is in a powerful position to win the battle for the green jersey in Paris as Pogacar is second at 240 with only two possible sprints left at 50pts each.

- Alpine peaks loom large -

As the remaining 164 riders embarked from the sleepy Provence village of Bollene, the collective will of the peloton made for a slow approach of the Alps.

Billed as a sprinters stage on an unusually mild (22C) day the riders were also spared the 50kph winds that had been forecast.

But the rain deprived the stage of a full bunch sprint due to the horrid fall.

Attention now turns to three massive climbs culminating with the ascent to the 2304m altitude Col de la Loze on stage 18 will sort the wheat from the chaff on Thursday’s Queen stage.

