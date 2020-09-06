Hirschi's heroic break ends with an agonising third-place finish

🦅 An aerial look at @tamaupogi's impressive win after a tough, open stage!— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) September 6, 2020
🦅 Vue aérienne de la victoire impressionnante de Tadej Pogačar après une étape difficile et ouverte !#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/JmakL631EW
SLOVENIA’S TADEJ POGACAR edged his compatriot Primoz Roglic in a desperate sprint to the line in Laruns at the end of the mountainous ninth stage of the Tour de France.
Taking second place by a fraction was enough to give Roglic the yellow jersey.
The Slovenians were part of a group of four who managed to reel in and overtake Switzerland’s Marc Hirschi after his breakaway attempt set the pace.
Hirschi was caught with just 1.5 kilometers to go and was unable to muster enough power to avoid being pipped at the finish line after the 153km slog from Pau.
COMMENTS