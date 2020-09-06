This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 6 September 2020
Hirschi's heroic break ends with an agonising third-place finish

Tadej Pogacar won stage 9 with his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic claiming the yellow jersey.

By AFP Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 4:01 PM
32 minutes ago 944 Views No Comments
SLOVENIA’S TADEJ POGACAR edged his compatriot Primoz Roglic in a desperate sprint to the line in Laruns at the end of the mountainous ninth stage of the Tour de France.

france-cycling-tour-de-france Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France. Source: Benoit Tessier

Taking second place by a fraction was enough to give Roglic the yellow jersey.

The Slovenians were part of a group of four who managed to reel in and overtake Switzerland’s Marc Hirschi after his breakaway attempt set the pace.

france-cycling-tour-de-france Hirschi on a descent after he broke from the pack today. Source: Christophe Ena

Hirschi was caught with just 1.5 kilometers to go and was unable to muster enough power to avoid being pipped at the finish line  after the 153km slog from Pau.

