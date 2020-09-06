Hirschi's heroic break ends with an agonising third-place finish

🦅 An aerial look at @tamaupogi's impressive win after a tough, open stage!



SLOVENIA’S TADEJ POGACAR edged his compatriot Primoz Roglic in a desperate sprint to the line in Laruns at the end of the mountainous ninth stage of the Tour de France.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France. Source: Benoit Tessier

Taking second place by a fraction was enough to give Roglic the yellow jersey.

The Slovenians were part of a group of four who managed to reel in and overtake Switzerland’s Marc Hirschi after his breakaway attempt set the pace.

Hirschi on a descent after he broke from the pack today. Source: Christophe Ena

Hirschi was caught with just 1.5 kilometers to go and was unable to muster enough power to avoid being pipped at the finish line after the 153km slog from Pau.