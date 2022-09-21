Repaying Wayne Rooney's faith and closing in on Irish football history

IT HAS BEEN a whirlwind and at times frustrating past year for Eiran Cashin.

The 20-year-old only made his senior debut for Derby last December. He played 18 times in the Championship overall during the 2021-22 campaign and has since made 10 starts in League One following the club’s relegation.

Cashin would have even more first-team experience were it not for an issue regarding paperwork that delayed his first-team bow at club level.

The predicament was connected with the financial issues that significantly hampered Derby’s season last year and saw them go into administration ultimately.

“There was a ban or something on the club, which didn’t allow us to play because of everything going on with the owner,” he explains. “So there were only a certain amount of players that you could play.

“The gaffer had to make a decision on what players he wanted to play. So me and a few of the other lads weren’t allowed. He brought us in for a meeting and said: ‘Listen, you can’t play, otherwise we’re going to get punished even more.’”

He continues: “In pre-season, I thought I did well and the manager at the time, Wayne Rooney, said ‘you deserve a chance’. Then finding out I couldn’t, no matter how well I was playing or how much I wanted to, I wasn’t allowed — it was tough.

“[Rooney] was actually really good with me. Me and my parents went for a meeting and we spoke about all the different options I had. He said ‘trust me and as soon as we get you sorted, I’ll give you your chance’. He stuck by his word. When I had my opportunity, I thankfully took it.

“[Before then] I could play reserve football. There was another lad called Liam Thompson who was in a similar boat. We were training for the first team regularly but playing with the 23s at the time. So it was still a good experience. I was still learning. Training every day with some of the players, I was learning a lot.”

Rooney, of course, has since left Derby with Liam Rosenior, previously the assistant manager, taking over.

“He’s really good, he has shown a lot of faith in young lads and the system that we play. He is a great coach and a good guy as well — I enjoy playing with him.

“We’ve had our ups and downs [this season]. We had a good start and struggled a little bit. But then obviously a win on Saturday [2-1 at home to Wycombe] was really important and I think there is a process that’s going on at the club — new owner and new players coming in the door. But I think we are working really hard and it is looking positive.

“[League One is] a tough league. I wouldn’t have anyone say it’s not. There is a lot of learning that I’m going through, different types of systems to play against and different types of football and players that you are coming up against. I’m still learning but I’m positive and I think we’ll do alright.”

The Manchester United legend may no longer be in Cashin’s vicinity day to day, but the centre-back will be forever grateful for the experience of working with Rooney and the faith England’s record goalscorer had in the youngster by handing Cashin a debut and keeping him in the team thereafter.

“It’s still surreal when I look back at it. But to be honest he was a nice guy, a good coach. Obviously, he is now on a different challenge [at DC United in America] and we’ve got our own challenge that we are looking at. But he is a great guy and the stuff he has done in football speaks for itself.

“He is still very good [in training]. Probably not as mobile as he used to be, but his touch, his passing and finishing don’t really go away. So he was still a bit of a joke in training. But it’s good to just watch it sometimes. He’d join in an attack and float or something. He wouldn’t give the ball away, you know what I mean?

“It’s crazy to think the level he achieved and obviously him passing that down to us. He’s been a bit of a mentor and obviously, a good manager to us. There are certain things he told us that I still take on today, advice and stuff.”

And did Cashin ever go one-on-one with him?

“I did actually block one of his shots once, he probably won’t admit it. I mean I blocked one of his shots, so that’s me done,” he jokes. “That’s my claim to fame.”

As brilliant as it was for Cashin to gain first-team experience and work under Rooney, last season was at best bittersweet. There was continual chaos in the background at the Rams culminating in their eventual relegation, which was partially caused by a hefty points deduction owing to their serious financial issues that have recently been resolved.

“It’s nice to turn on the telly and not find out that we are losing points and getting fined and all sorts,” he says. “It’s a bit of a relief. It’s good to finally get a new owner in and get everything sorted and get players, and have a bit of sustainability at the club. Now it’s just looking to get back into the Championship.

“It was a mad year, that’s the right way of putting it. It seemed like every time you turned the telly on, there was something else going on with Derby. But I think looking back now it’s all sorted, it’s only going to help us as a club and me as a player as well.

“Going through something like that, something strange and something so tough, I know how much it affected Derby fans and the community around Derby. Going through that and coming out the other side, I think makes you more resilient.

“When we were going out on the pitch, we were representing the whole city. The way we came together that season was crazy really, how much it brought everyone together even though it got tough. I think moving forward, that is going to help us.

“Sometimes we would go in the door not knowing if we’d have a job. It was as simple as that sometimes. We weren’t sure what was going to happen.

“When you go through that, it is tough, and I feel like obviously the manager, staff and fans, we all stuck together, which made it a lot easier.

“It made me appreciate really what we have. Obviously going forward, hopefully, we can not deal with anything like that again.”

Cashin’s Ireland U21 career so far has also been less than straightforward.

The Mansfield-born defender, who qualifies to represent the Boys in Green through his Mayo-born and Leitrim-based grandmother on his father’s side, only made his debut in the penultimate group game against Montenegro last June.

It would have happened sooner had it not been for a significant delay in getting the necessary paperwork over the line.

“I came in, got a call-up and trained, and there were a few paperwork issues that we were struggling to get sorted.

“I don’t know the details, but I know there was some hold-up. The excitement of getting called up for your country is great, and then being told you can’t play is tough to take.

“But there are ups and downs in football, so I’m just glad it’s all sorted and now I can kick on and help the team qualify.”

With one regular starter at the back in Mark McGuinness ruled out, Cashin will likely play alongside Jake O’Brien at centre-back in the playoffs against Israel, in what will undoubtedly be two of the biggest games the youngster has ever been involved in. If Jim Crawford’s side prevails, it will be the first time Ireland have ever qualified for a major tournament at U21 level.

“I’ve played Championship level and League One, but to represent your country and to have a chance of qualifying for the Euros at any level is massive,” Cashin adds. “They are two big games, I am looking forward to them.

“There is no reason for us not to be confident. I know there is a lot of pressure, but it’s a chance to make history, that’s the way we see it. It’s more exciting than anything, that we can go and qualify and make history. So I don’t think there is any reason to feel like there is pressure or to have any doubts. We are just going to give it our best shot and hopefully, we can qualify.”