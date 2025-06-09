Chelsea sign 19-year-old Strasbourg defender, Ronaldo intends to remain at Al Nassr

CHELSEA HAVE SIGNED 19-year-old defender Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg on an eight-year deal.

The France Under-19 international played 27 times in Ligue 1 last season, his first full campaign in the top flight, as they – managed by Liam Rosenior – finished seventh to qualify for the Conference League.

Strasbourg are owned by Chelsea’s parent company BlueCo, with Sarr to become the latest player to have spent time at both clubs.

Central defence is considered a priority for strengthening this summer after a season in which injuries badly disrupted that area of the pitch.

Advertisement

First-choice Wesley Fofana made only 14 appearances in the Premier League last term and his availability prospects are a concern, the former Leicester defender having been fit to play just 29 times in the league in the three seasons since he moved to Stamford Bridge.

At 19, Sarr is unlikely to be put straight into the team, meaning at present, Enzo Maresca’s side are dependent on Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile as their fit senior central defenders ahead of the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he intends to stay with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

There had been speculation – fuelled by Fifa president Gianni Infantino – the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could join a club competing in this summer’s Club World Cup on a short-term deal.

The 40-year-old had also hinted his future could lie elsewhere when he posted a message on social media at the end of Al Nassr’s season that read: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written.”

But speaking after Portugal’s triumph over Spain in the Uefa Nations League final on Sunday – in which Ronaldo scored his 138th international goal – the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star said he would not be moving on.

“Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes,” the forward told reporters.

Elsewhere, West Ham are yet to make a formal decision on the future of Michail Antonio despite the forward being listed as a “free transfer” on the club’s retained list.

Antonio’s current contract is due to expire on June 30 and the Jamaica international is still sidelined after being involved in a car crash in December, which left him with a broken femur.

It was announced on Monday that Antonio will appear in the Premier League’s retained list as a “free transfer”, but West Ham’s current priority is to help him on the road to recovery.