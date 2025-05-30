Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid from Liverpool before Club World Cup

LIVERPOOL HAVE AGREED a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid on 1 June.

The new Premier League champions confirmed a deal had been reached for him to join Real prior to the expiry of his Liverpool contract on 30 June, and Real said this would enable the England international to play for the Spanish side at this summer’s Club World Cup.

The Reds confirmed a fee had been paid to secure the 26-year-old’s services at the start of June rather than from 1 July, with Real announcing Alexander-Arnold had agreed a six-year contract.

A Liverpool club statement said: “Alexander-Arnold joined the club’s academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks to make his senior competitive debut in October 2016.

“He now departs Anfield after 354 appearances and 23 goals for the club, as well as lifting eight major honours alongside his team-mates, which consist of two Premier League titles, the Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

“Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes.”

The PA news agency understands Liverpool will benefit to the tune of £10 million (€11.9m) from the transfer – a combination of a €10m payment from Real to secure Alexander-Arnold’s services early, and money saved on four weeks’ wages to the player.

Sources close to the Merseyside club say Real first registered an interest in the player last December, and since then their football department has been determined to protect the best interests of the club.

The money secured appears to represent good business for Liverpool, amid early indications Real would only be willing to pay £850,000 (€1m) to secure the player’s services before the expiry of his Liverpool contract.

Alexander-Arnold confirmed on 5 May he would be leaving Liverpool this summer, and was booed by fans during the subsequent home match against Arsenal.

However, he was warmly welcomed by fans at Anfield during the final game of the season against Crystal Palace last Sunday, with the player saying he had “never felt so loved”.