Dublin: 16°C Friday 4 September 2020
Clarke 'heartbroken' after progress hindered by injury on Ireland U21 duty

The Rotherham United player has been sidelined ahead of their return to the Championship.

By Paul Dollery Friday 4 Sep 2020, 4:57 PM
Rotherham United's Trevor Clarke.
Image: PA
Rotherham United's Trevor Clarke.
Rotherham United's Trevor Clarke.
Image: PA

TREVOR CLARKE WILL miss the early stages of Rotherham United’s return to the Championship after being injured while on international duty.

Clarke was a late call-up for this week’s Republic of Ireland U21 training camp, which took place at Queen’s University in Belfast.

After impressing for his club during their preparations for the new season, the Dubliner was in contention to claim the left-back berth for tomorrow week’s Championship opener away to Wycombe Wanderers.

However, Rotherham manager Paul Warne has revealed that Clarke is set to spend approximately five weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a calf injury.

“I did think my left-back issues had been solved because Trevor has had a really good pre-season,” Warne told the BBC.

“He’s been one of our outstanding performers, but unfortunately he got injured with the Republic of Ireland, which is a massive blow. The poor kid is heartbroken.”

Rotherham snapped Clarke up from Shamrock Rovers last summer, but his prospects at his new club were hindered when he injured his knee on the same day the move was announced.

He made 10 appearances in all competitions during the 2019-20 season, which culminated with the Millers achieving promotion by finishing second in League One.

Clarke is one of three League of Ireland graduates at Rotherham. Former Limerick winger Chiedozie Ogbene was one of the stars of their promotion-winning campaign, while ex-Cork City winger Kieran Sadlier was signed last month from Doncaster Rovers.

“One of the bad things about Covid is that the fans haven’t been able to see him play, because he’s been different gravy,” Warne said of Clarke, who was named PFAI Young Player of the Year in 2017.

“I thoroughly enjoy watching him play. It’s a big blow for him and it’s a big blow for the squad.

“I feel for the kid. He came over here, got injured straight away, then struggled and found it hard to get into the team.

“In the off-season he did really well and came back in really good shape. He’s been one of the top performers in virtually all the [pre-season] games and scored a few goals as well.

“To then get international recognition and to get injured because of it is pretty sad for him so he’s a bit down in the dumps.”

