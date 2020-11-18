'It really stopped me in my tracks. He's kind of indestructible' - Meath great wishes Geraghty well

MEATH LEGEND TREVOR Giles says hearing about Graham Geraghty’s recent health scare “really stopped me in my tracks.”

Two-time All-Ireland winner Trevor Giles. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Geraghty, who captained Meath to All-Ireland glory in 1999, was recently hospitalised and underwent a seven-hour operation after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The news of his sudden illness rocked the GAA community, with his wife Amanda since revealing that he is “doing well” and facing a “long road” ahead. The two-time All-Star has since reportedly returned home and is expected to make a full recovery.

Giles and Geraghty soldiered together on that great Royals team of the 90s, achieving All-Ireland success in 1996 as well as that triumph in ’99.

“It really stopped me in my tracks when I got a phone call from one of the lads to say, ‘Did you hear about Graham?’” says Giles when asked about his former team-mate.

He’s kind of a bit of an indestructible fella. He’s had belts and bangs over the years, the odd suspension and controversy. It kind of takes nothing out of him, he just bounces back. He doesn’t overthink it too much and just gets on with things.

“Seven hours [in] surgery is huge and he came through it which is great. He gets home after two weeks, obviously doing really well. I’m sure there’s things that have to improve for him in the next few weeks to make that full recovery.”

Giles added that he hasn’t spoken to Geraghty yet as he wants to give him some time to focus on his rehabilitation, but says they have been in contact since his operation.

“I sent him a text last Friday to say, ‘Heard you’re doing great, keep it up.’ He replied straight away to say he was doing well, the doctors were happy and he was getting home last Friday.

“When someone replies to you in a text straight away, you kind of think, ‘Ah sure he’s grand, back to normal.’ I’m sure he’s not back to normal just yet but no better man for something like to recover from.”

Giles and Geraghty have always kept in touch over the years since the end of their respective careers. They both played influential roles during their time in a Meath jersey and there have often been incidents of people mixing the two up.

Giles admits that he sometimes has to correct others who mistakenly address him as Geraghty.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“It happens the odd time in Dublin that a fella might come up to me and say, ‘Geraghty, you think you’re fairly tough now, do ya?’”

Giles says the last time he was in Geraghty’s company was at an Oscars fundraising event last year, which was held by the Kilmessan hurling club. The pair teamed up to play out roles from the famous Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

“Myself and Graham did a little cameo for them,” he explains. “The two of us were standing out in a field last year in Kilmessan, there was a group of hurlers pucking about on a muddy field and Forrest Gump was running out on the pitch.

He had to say, ‘Who the hell is that?’ And I had to say, ‘Well, that’s Forrest Gump, coach!’ We had a great bit of craic and then we had to go into a wood in Kilmessan in our army gear and black paint under our eyes for a scene from one of the Vietnam parts of Forrest Gump.”

Geraghty’s illness triggered a huge reaction among GAA people in Meath and beyond. Several high profile figures in the sport posted messages of support on social media in the hours after he was taken to hospital, and there was widespread relief after his successful operation.

Giles says it was no surprise to see such an outpouring of emotion for such a great sporting icon.

“I suppose anyone who played with him or against him, they just knew how fast he was, how fit he was and thought he was indestructible. When something like that happens, it brings out the best in people which is great to see.”

Meath GAA legend Trevor Giles was speaking at the launch of the Beko Club Champion, a competition open for all Leinster GAA clubs.

People are asked to nominate their club to be in with a chance of winning €1,000 worth of equipment. For more information visit the Leinster GAA wesbite

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.