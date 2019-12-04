Ex-Man City winger apologises to Liverpool fans after calling them 'bin dippers'

FORMER MANCHESTER CITY and England midfielder Trevor Sinclair has apologised for a tweet in which he branded Liverpool “bin dippers”.

Following the Citizens’ 4-1 win against Burnley, in which a double from Gabriel Silva then goals from Rodri and Riyad Mahrez gave them a comfortable win at Turf Moor, the 46-year-old took to the social network to celebrate the success.

However, by using the term “bin dippers”, he invoked a long-time slur against the people of Merseyside, who have been the victims of poverty in the city, especially during the reign of Margaret Thatcher as the Prime Minister during the 1980s.

“Bin dippers we’re coming for you,” he tweeted. With the term linked with class prejudice there was an angry backlash from supporters, though Sinclair initially only managed to fan the flames when he replied: “So sensitive… calm down, you’re still 8 points ahead.”

Sinclair, who played 82 league matches for City in a spell stretching from 2003-07, has since taken to the medium to apologise for his actions.

To any fan that was offended by what I wrote last night I apologise,” he said. “It was a throwaway line regarding closing the gap. To any fan that was offended by what I wrote last night I apologise. It was a throw away line regarding closing the gap.

“It wasn’t my intention to offend anyone, especially from a social stance. I’m a working class lad and understand how it’s been taken. Sorry.”

Sinclair, who now works as a pundit for BBC among others, will also donate his talkSPORT fee from today’s show to a homeless and housing charity in Liverpool.

