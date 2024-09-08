Advertisement
Henry Longfellow and Ryan Moore finished third in the Prix du Moulin (file photo). Donall Farmer/PA Images / Alamy
Horse Racing

Aidan O'Brien has to settle for third as Tribalist lands Prix du Moulin shock

Henry Longfellow finished third in the Longchamp Group 1 behind Tribalist and Charyn.
4.42pm, 8 Sep 2024
AIDAN O’BRIEN’S HENRY Longfellow finished third as Tribalist made all in the hands of Mickael Barzalona to cause a shock in the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp.

The Ballydoyle challenger, who was narrow second in the St James’s Palace Stakes earlier this summer, was among a fancied trio alongside Charlie Appleby’s 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes hero Notable Speech and Roger Varian’s Charyn.

But none of the big guns could land a telling blow as the five-year-old gave trainer Andre Fabre a record-extending eighth victory in the Group One event.

Taking the initiative when leaving the stalls sprightly, Barzalona immediately sent Tribalist forward and kept putting the pressure on his rivals throughout the one-mile contest, building up a notable advantage entering the second half of the contest.

With 500 metres to run distress signals were beginning to be shown by those in behind and although Charyn responded gamely to Silvestre de Sousa’s urgings to run on for second, he ran out of turf in his pursuit of the pillar-to-post scorer, who came home with a length and a quarter in hand.

Henry Longfellow and Ryan Moore were a little further back in third, with Notable Speech only fifth home of the seven.

