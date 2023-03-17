Lossiemouth Triumphs in Cheltenham opener amidst Willie Mullins 1-2-3-4

ST PATRICK’S DAY got off to a raucous start for the legions of Irish racing fans at Cheltenham as Lossiemouth easily justified favouritism in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Trainer Willie Mullins saddled no less than seven of the 15 runners and he had the first four home, with the grey becoming just the fifth filly in history to take the prize.

Though Gala Marceau (100-30) stayed on well to take second spot from Zenta (12-1), the race was over once the 11-8 favourite cruised up on the bridle to take it up after jumping the penultimate flight and she was eased to a two-and-a-quarter-length success at the line.

Gust Of Wind completed the Mullins quartet, with jockey Paul Townend recording his fourth winner of the week.

It was the Closutton handler’s third win in the race in four years, having previously struck with Burning Victory in 2020 and Vauban last year.