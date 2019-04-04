This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We've had two games this week, I'm knackered' - Deeney not overly excited by FA Cup semi-final

Sunday’s clash with Wolves is just another game for Watford, according to the club captain.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 11:40 AM
38 minutes ago 1,192 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4576482
Watford striker, Troy Deeney.
Watford striker, Troy Deeney.
Watford striker, Troy Deeney.

WATFORD CAPTAIN TROY Deeney is treating this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final like any other game and admits he is not excited about facing Wolves at Wembley.

Victories over Woking, Newcastle United, QPR and Crystal Palace have earned Watford a place in the last four, and another win on Sunday would see them into their first FA Cup final since 1984.

While that would excite most, Deeney insists this weekend’s clash has no extra meaning for him, particularly given it is Watford’s second semi-final in four seasons.

I’ve played in an FA Cup semi-final before, so I wouldn’t say it’s the biggest game of my career,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’ve got a weird feeling about this one; it doesn’t excite me too much, it doesn’t make me go, ‘Ah!’ It’s just another game.

We’ve had two games this week, I’m knackered. I’m literally just preparing like it’s another game.”

Watford v Fulham - Premier League - Vicarage Road Troy Deeney scores against Fulham at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night. Source: Nigel French

While the clash may not have got Deeney excited, Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is relishing the opportunity at Wembley.

It’s not every day that you get the chance to progress into a final and we’ve got a good opportunity now after beating some good teams to get here,” he said.

“Now we’re looking at playing well and pushing forward to try and get into the final and hopefully go on to win it.”

He added: “To reach a semi-final in any competition, regardless of when it was last done, is always a massive achievement for a club. I think it’s going to be amazing.

“It’s not every day you get medals in football, and that’s one of the biggest ones out there, so I would love to go and get it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie