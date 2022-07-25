Membership : Access or Sign Up
Troy Parrott set to join Preston on loan

The Republic of Ireland striker recently signed a new deal at Tottenham.

Troy Parrott in action for MK Dons last season.
Image: PA
Image: PA

TROY PARROTT IS set to join Preston North End on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur shortly after signing a contract extension with the north London club. 

The Athletic are reporting that that Preston beat off competition from a number of other Championship clubs to sign Parrott.

He joins fellow Irish players Robbie Brady, Sean Maguire and Alan Browne at the club.

Manager Ryan Lowe bolstered his attacking options ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener at Wigan Athletic after striker Maguire was ruled out for at least six weeks with an Achilles injury.

It’s Parrott’s fourth club to join on loan following spells at Millwall, Ipswich and MK Dons, where he scored 10 goals last season. 

After featuring in the pre-seaosn for Antonio Conte’s side, the 20-year-old recently inked a new deal to keep him under contract at Spurs until 2023. He has scored four goals in 15 appearances for the Republic of Ireland. 

