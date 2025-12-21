Parrott scores again but AZ fall to thrilling defeat, Barcelona remain clear atop La Liga

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard 4-3 AZ Alkmaar

La Liga

Girona 0-3 Atletico Madrid

Villarreal 0-2 Barcelona

Bundesliga

Heidenheim 0-4 Bayern Munich

*********

TROY PARROTT SCORED his 21st goal of the season in AZ Alkmaar’s dramatic 4-3 league defeat to Fortuna Sittard. In what was their final game before the winter break, AZ have now picked up only a single point in their last five league games, and have fallen to sixth place in the Eredivisie table.

Fortuna took an early lead, until Parrott struck an equaliser after 19 minutes. AZ hit the front two minutes later through Sven Mijnans, but conceded an equaliser three minutes before half-time.

AZ were then given a golden chance to take the lead once again after the break, when they were awarded a penalty. Having missed his last three spot kicks in the Eredivisie, Parrott was taken off penalty duty and instead the ball was handed to Mijnans. . . who missed. Fortuna then compounded AZ’s issues by scoring two minutes later. Mees de Wit made it 3-3 after 71 minutes, only for Philip Brittijn to score what proved to tbe the winning goal for Fortuna four minutes from the end.

Advertisement

Fortuna then re-took the leaf nine minutes after the break

In Spain, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal sent Barcelona four points clear at the top of La Liga with a 2-0 win at 10-man Villarreal on Sunday.

Brazil international Raphinha won and converted an early penalty before Villarreal’s Renato Veiga was sent off before half-time for a late lunge on teenager Yamal.

The 18-year-old slotted home Barca’s second midway through the second half, as Hansi Flick’s side restored their advantage on Real Madrid, second, and won an eighth consecutive league game.

Villarreal are fourth after Atletico Madrid moved ahead of them with a 3-0 win at Girona earlier on.

In Germany, an understrength Bayern Munich coasted to a 4-0 away win over lowly Heidenheim on Sunday, restoring their nine-point lead atop the table in Harry Kane’s first match as captain.

Borussia Dortmund had closed the gap to the leaders to six points on Friday but Bayern were in complete control from start to finish, winning thanks to goals from Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Kane.

The victory in the final match of 2025 means Bayern will stay well clear on top of the Bundesliga table until the league resumes in early January.

Bayern arrived in Heidenheim missing almost a full starting XI, with Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer, Nicolas Jackson, Kim Min-jae and Aleksandar Pavlovic missing through injury, suspension or Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Only two outfield players on Bayern’s bench had ever started a Bundesliga match.

The absentees meant England skipper Kane was handed the captain’s armband for the first time in his 121st competitive match for Bayern.

– © AFP 2025, with reporting by Gavin Cooney