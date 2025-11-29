Troy Parrott and 'The Calimero Complex' he is shattering for club and country

TROY PARROTT MIGHT not have been the star of the show during the 90 minutes of football, but he was most certainly the main focus of attention before, during and after Shelbourne’s trip to AZ Alkmaar in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday.

One of the photos that did the rounds over the last couple of days came after he spoke in the pre-match press conference.

Parrott was snapped with that bright, booming smile as he arrived on an electric bicycle for a light training session at their training ground nearby the AFAS Stadion on the outskirts of Alkmaar.

Such was his willingness to accommodate a couple of the travelling photographers from Ireland who had missed his initial arrival, Parrott granted their request for him to get back on his bike and cycle towards them again so they could get the money shot for their bosses back home.

This was a prime example of him being comfortable in his own skin on what has quickly become home turf just outside of Amsterdam.

He has made the city a home away from home with his girlfriend, and that sense of comfort extends to understanding his own place in the AZ dressing room.

Troy Parrott arriving for training on his electric bike. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

A case in point can be traced back to early on in pre-season. Alkmaar are a club that develop their own – either from their academy or by bringing in the like of Parrott, who has untapped potential.

Dutch forward Max Meerdink is 22 and may only be one year younger than the Republic of Ireland international, but his emergence this year saw him viewed within the AZ dressing room as the player the club would push forward to increase his value and eventually sell.

That is the AZ model, one which requires that they earn around €7 to €8 million from player sales each year to ensure that they break even.

Meerdink earned a first call-up to the Dutch senior international team and was also the focus of a concerted media campaign. Parrott was hearing the same things as everybody else, but instead of letting talk distract him or agitating for a move away, he was determined to stay the course and continue his development at AZ.

As The 42 has already reported in detail, Parrott could have easily pushed for a transfer to Wolfsburg when the German club bid €18 million for him.

He admitted that he now places more emphasis on rest, recovery, and strength and conditioning work in the gym, while club boss Maarten Martens also said over the last few days how the penny dropping on this has been a gamechanger for his young striker.

In the Netherlands, when some people talk about AZ as a club you will hear the phrase “The Calimero Complex” referenced in somewhat derogatory, almost patronising terms; the underdog who is undervalued and feels inferior.

One Dutch reporter informed The 42 that it is based on a TV cartoon character of a small chicken that always suffers at the hands of those who are bigger, and puts their varying levels of misfortune down to their size and inability to properly compete.

Parrott, though, is breaking this complex down, just like he did with Ireland recently.

He hit the ground running this season and while he suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifiers in September, his tally currently stands at 19 goals in 20 games for club and country.

Mark Coyle, the Shelbourne captain, described playing against Parrott as like trying to mark “a ghost”, while fellow defender Paddy Barrett expanded a bit further on why his movement is the best he has ever faced in his career.

Parrott (right) in action with Paddy Barrett. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“He plays offside. He comes from the offside position and then he spins. It’s just even where he comes back onside, it’s difficult for a centre back to mark, to get close and to be able to block his run.

“He’s coming from behind, he’s running towards the other centre back and in that gap between us to get his spin. The only way you can really deal with that and pick that up is to then drop very deep so he can’t run off you.

“His first touch too, just top quality, his running off the ball, it’s quality. Credit to him, he’s been doing it well. His movement is top, top, top tier.”

Barrett also highlighted Parrott’s relationship with AZ captain and their number 10 playmaker Sven Mijnans.

“I heard him (Parrott) speak a few times, but it was definitely not Dutch. Dublinese maybe!” Barrett joked.

“The two of them linked up very well and I could hear them speaking to each other when the ball was being played around their back line, as in them trying to work off each other. It works well.

“He’s probably the hottest thing at the minute in European football. He’s flying and it’s great for us as a country. Hopefully he can continue to do what he’s doing, and I said that to him.”

Maybe Parrott would have been glad of that courtesy given he also had to deal with boos from enough of the 1,300 travelling Shelbourne supporters that he reacted to them at full-time by gesturing with his hands out and a look on his face as if to say, ‘What’s the craic with all that, lads?’

The hat-trick heroics for Ireland against Hungary, following on from that crucial double at home to Portugal, didn’t hold much sway with some of the Shels contingent, especially after he declared his allegiances to Shamrock Rovers and then stated on the eve of the game that the biggest Dublin derby is between the Hoops and Bohemians.

“I’ve seen that. I’d say that’s a big part of it. So he probably shouldn’t have said that. But I wouldn’t say he minds too much,” Shels midfielder JJ Lunney said.

“I think the Shels fans were giving him a bit of a tough time. There might have been a few boos. But I’m sure they have enjoyed what he’s done for the country.

Parrott gestures to Shels fan who booed him. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I’d like to think it was more of a joke and just trying to get into his head because they probably didn’t want him to score against us. But it’s a different story when he’s playing for Ireland. I’m sure all of them will be cheering him on.”

The World Cup play-off semi-final away in Cezchia next March will now be the focus for so many, but there will still be plenty of football between now and then. Before those five goals for Ireland, the plan of action was for a transfer to a club in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Germany or France in the summer of 2026.

Things, of course, can quickly change.

“The ball is not always going to go in the goal, but so long as I’m in the positions and getting the chances, then for sure I know the goals are going to keep coming,” Parrott said.

“I’m really happy, really enjoying my football, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

Once that Calimero Complex is shattered for club and country, he will be able to rest easy.